Lane Kiffin opts for a Calvinball Grove Bowl format

When you recall Grove Bowls of yore, you probably think of very little because who is out here remembering details of spring games.

My only memory of a spring game was the 2015 Grove Bowl when Chad Kelly made his first appearance for Ole Miss. All spring, we heard #rumors that Kelly could do things that 2014 backups Ryan Buchanan and DeVante Kincade could not, but we had no proof.

Almost instantly, it was clear Kelly could not only make any throw, but he could look effortless in doing it. The faux quarterback competition ended that day.

Since Lane Kiffin’s arrival in Oxford, he’s tinkered with the Grove Bowl format because he, a smart person, loves to ask, “What is the point of this?” Even last year, he was undecided about the format during the week of the spring game.

This indecision prompted my call for the game to be American Gladiators. Sadly, it was ignored, and we did not see Kiffin shooting tennis balls at players, assistant coaches, and staffers during Assault.

WE WERE ALL CHEATED.

Last Friday, Ole Miss issued a release that partially revealed the Grove Bowl 2K24 format. The highlights included:

...fans will have the opportunity to see Rebel football players compete in 7-on-7 action and various skills competitions in the Grove Bowl Games on Saturday... All competition in the Grove Bowl Games will be offense vs. defense with points applied to the skills tests in addition to the scoring in the 7v7. More details on the event format will be released closer to the date.

Does “various skills competitions” mean American Gladiators? It’s unclear, but it at least doesn’t mean NOT American Gladiators.

On Monday, Kiffin tweeted* a video of himself, Jaxson Dart, and JJ Pegues offering additional details.

Student Appreciation and Love at THE Grove Bowl Games Saturday at 3pm!!!! Come hang out with the #24REBS pic.twitter.com/RGaq7WuHTz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 8, 2024

*You can pry “tweeted” instead of “posted” from my cold dead hands.

If you didn’t watch because 1 minute and 21 seconds is AN ETERNITY, here’s what they said:

Kiffin: “a bunch of different competitions”

Kiffin: “some different ideas that we’ve come up with here”

Pegues: “just to get the sororities and fraternities to actually compete in the competitions”

Kiffin: “the captain of each fraternity and captain of each sorority for competitions”

What does that mean? Is Lane Kiffin slowly absorbing Charity Bowl/Derby Days/Anchor Splash into the Grove Bowl? Who’s to say?

For the record, I didn’t hear anything Dart said because while he was speaking, the video cut to him walking through the Grove carrying a bag and wearing a European carryall, but I was alarmed by whatever this is dangling by a single clip:

While you may be shocked to learn I don’t have my fingers on the pulse of accessories that carry things, I still ain’t trusting a single clip to hold on to something important, especially when it’s that small and if it falls off, there’s a solid chance I won’t notice.

If the European carryall clips fail, I’ll notice that. And then I will besmirch the retailer.

As a brief aside, I recently read the book The House of Gucci (have not seen the movie) and, friends, do not (DO NOT) ever go into business with the Gucci family. When the bailout investment group, whose only goal is to eke out a profit, is the hero, your business practices stink.

Anyhow, the point of all this is that Saturday’s Grove Bowl will take on the form of Calvinball from the comic strip Calvin and Hobbes, which I suggested two years ago. And the way you play Calvinball is:

Calvinball has no rules; the players make up their own rules as they go along, so that no Calvinball game is like another.

Finally. Red Cup Rebellion dot com is influencing spring game policy.

One last note. Kiffin, Dart, and Pegues asked the students to fill the student section, as if Saturday were a game day. Since we’re requesting things that likely won’t happen, I request the opposite end zone feature the guitar player from Mad Max: Fury Road (a request from last year), as he riffs through all the proceedings.

And turn his sound up to Glen Waddle’s PA mic volume. Let the people of Pontotoc hear the thrashing instead of the wrong player’s name and yard line.