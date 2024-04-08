Lane Kiffin adds Alabama EDGE Talib Graham to the Rebs’ 2025 class

Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding added a third commitment to the 2025 Ole Miss recruiting class, with Daphne, Alabama EDGE Talib Graham making the call on Sunday. Listed at 6’2 and 235 lbs, Graham is rated the #572 player overall in his class, according to On3’s composite ranking. He rates as the #49 EDGE and the #22 player from the state of Alabama. Graham claims offers from Florida State, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tulane, Houston, Georgia Tech, and others.

Graham’s Hudl highlights show a player with the get-off speed to steal the handoff from the QB. Hard to tell what his open-field speed is like, but his 10-yard split looks absolutely elite. He looks like a pretty tough hitter as well, though he perhaps tackles a little high. We don’t see much in the way of advanced pass rushing moves, but again, he tends to get off the line so quickly that offensive tackles don’t get much of a chance to engage.

It’s hard to have too many quality pass rushers, so adding Graham provides Ole Miss with some options for the future. Princely Umanmielen will only have one season in Oxford, so Graham will show up in 2025 to compete with the likes of Suntarine Perkins (if he still plays EDGE instead of linebacker), Kam Franklin (if he doesn’t eventually move inside to defensive tackle), Chamberlain Campbell, and DJ Holmes.