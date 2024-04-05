Ole Miss AD Keith Carter is trophy hunting - on and off the field

The trajectory of the Ole Miss athletic department has drastically changed with the arrival of athletic director Keith Carter.

He hired Lane Kiffin to run the football program, which has led to record breaking seasons and probably the most hyped pre-season ever in 2024. He stuck with beleaguered baseball skipper Mike Bianco and oversaw the 2022 last in, last out baseball national championship.

Carter has kept women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin from getting poached by other schools as she has transformed her program into a top 25 program.

And now, add his ability to take a chance on Chris Beard and keep him in Oxford to the list of accomplishments. Almost anyone in the college basketball world expected Beard to bolt for Arkansas after being rumored as the number one choice of the Hogs. Carter was not pacing a hole in his rug in his Oxford office, however - he was out turkey hunting through the media chatter.

Pretty good Friday morning. Brought this beard back from Georgia ⁦@TylerJordan⁩ ⁦@Realtree⁩ and kept another Beard rolling with ⁦@OleMissMBB⁩ ⁦@CoachBeard⁩. Ole Miss Athletics isn’t messing around folks. We’re here to win and win big! pic.twitter.com/SrcbpefB3L — Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) April 5, 2024

Now, Realtree is a massive donor to the NIL fund and Ole Miss, so it’s of course part of the job to spend a lot of time with the Jordan family. But his tweet also shows he is staying the course with his head coaches and plans to build every program to a nationally relevant level to compete for national championships.

Don’t get me wrong - it probably isn’t going to happen and every athletic director in the country has championships as a goal. The thing that seems to be different about Carter is that fans are buying into his leadership and ability to make the impossible possible at Ole Miss.