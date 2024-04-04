Do you believe in miracles? Ole Miss starts three game road swing with No. 1 Arkansas

When the Ole Miss Rebels opened conference play with a 2-1 series win over #20 South Carolina, a glimmer of hope for this season began to break through the clouds brought on by the early season struggles.

The clouds are back and it is pouring down rain. Checking the radar, sunshine does not seem to be in the immediate forecast. The Rebs have not won a game since March 26 against Austin Peay.

After being swept out of town by Kentucky, in ugly fashion, Ole Miss dropped their midweek contest against Memphis. Now, with zero momentum in the midst of a four game losing streak, Coach Bianco and the boys head to Arkansas, tasked with trying to score against the best pitching staff in the country.

Hagen Smith is 5-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. The other three starters are hardly a fall off for Coach Dave Van Horn as they each have an ERA of 3.00 or lower and a batting average against .240 or lower. So, like, good luck scoring on these guys.

If their pitching wasn’t scary enough, their offense is lethal too. In 27 contests on the season, the Razorbacks have scored 203 runs, 7.5 runs per game, while only giving up 73 runs (2.7 per). Ole Miss has given up 194 runs in 30 games, scoring 219 themselves. The numbers tell us this could end in a 7 game losing streak by Saturday evening.

NUMBERS ALSO TOLD US OLE MISS SHOULD NOT HAVE WON A NATTY EITHER, so don’t believe in miracles at your own peril! (Cautious optimism suggested... extremely cautious).

The three game set kicks off tonight and ends on Saturday, rather than the typical Friday-Sunday tilt. Tonight’s contest can be watched on SECNetwork at 6pm. Friday’s first pitch is at 6:30 on SECNetwork+ while Saturday’s contest starts at 2:00 on the same channel.