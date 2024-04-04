Lane Kiffin takes over Saban’s coach rehabilitation program

When Nick Saban retired in January, tributes, odes, and sonnets were rightfully written in his honor, but lost in the praise was what might become of his discarded coaches rehabilitation program.

Without Saban around to provide employment to coaches trying to revive their careers after lean times, where would future USC Lane Kiffins, USC Steve Sarkisians, and Houston Texans Bill O’Briens go? The answer, so far, is they would go to a product of Saban’s discarded coaches rehabilitation program — Lane Kiffin.

On Wednesday, Kiffin, essentially the CEO of Saban’s program, hired former New York Giants head coach and long-time New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge to do some analyzing for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have done it again. Former NFL head coach and assistant Joe Judge has joined the Rebels’ staff. @OMSpiritOn3 has more here https://t.co/IhvJIpdq4J pic.twitter.com/232vwpAlja — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) April 3, 2024

Adding to the INTRIGUE, Judge played football at Mississippi State* and was a graduate assistant there under Sylvester Croom. But there’s more! Judge allegedly turned down the Mississippi State head coaching job in 2020 in favor of the Giants job.

*Judge played at State from 2000 to 2004. During that time, the Bulldogs went 19-39, and that’s with one 8-win season. This has nothing to do with Judge, but I wanted to remind everyone how fun end-stage Jackie Sherrill and first-year Sylvester Croom were.

However, Judge isn’t the only former head coach/top assistant in the rehabilitation program. If you recall, in March, Kiffin hired former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett as an analyst.

Aside from what Arnett brings as a coach/analyst (Kiffin spoke highly of him), the truly delicious part is that Mississippi State is paying Arnett to work at Ole Miss. Based on the buyout after Arnett was fired, State owes him $4.5 million over the next three years, which they broke into annual payments of $1.5 million.

Granted, whatever Ole Miss is paying Arnett is deducted from what State owes him, but I choose to believe he signed a contract for $1. We need to outsource some FOIA work to Arkansas fans to find out the details of his Ole Miss contract.

As an aside, Arnett’s current look screams, “I’m getting paid $1.5 million, so might as well audition for this part in a gritty undercover cop drama.”

While the hiring of Judge and Arnett grabbed all the attention, they aren’t the only participants in the discarded coaches rehabilitation program. Ole Miss’ lead analyst is Lou Spanos, who was last seen as UConn’s defensive coordinator from 2019-2021, as well as interim head coach during the 2021 season (1-9 record, but [gestures at UConn football under Randy Edsall]).

As you can see, the discarded coaches rehabilitation program casts a wide net. And that begs the question, who else could we see come to Ole Miss in the future in an effort to revive their coaching careers?

(puts on rampant speculation hat and takes a deep breath before firing away)

Bill Belichick

Arthur Smith

Dennis Allen

Mike McCarthy

Sean Payton

Whoever coaches the Bears

Whoever the Panthers hired

Sam Pittman

Billy Napier

Shane Beamer

Hugh Freeze

Lincoln Riley

Kalen DeBoer

Brian Kelly

Mario Cristobal

Rush Propst

Two-A-Days remains one of the greatest shows this country has ever produced.