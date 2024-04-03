Memphis baseball slugs past Ole Miss in midweek action

A five run rally in the bottom of the seventh led Memphis to a 9-4 win against Ole Miss on Tuesday at FedEx Park.

The Rebels (18-12, 3-6 SEC) have now lost four in a row in a season that once held promise and a top 25 ranking. Ole Miss seems to have lost momentum, mojo, whatever it is and are beginning to look like the same squad last year that missed the postseason.

In a back and forth game for the first six and a half innings, the Rebels had two runs batted in by Ethan Lege on doubles in the first and seventh inning. Rebel pitchers combined for six innings and four earned runs, but the highlight was Austin Simmons two innings of shutout ball with five strikeouts.

Mitch Murrell and Gunnar Dennis could not stop Memphis in the bottom of the seventh as five runs were scratched across on only four hits. There was no answer from the Rebels in the final two innings, and now the team will have to load up for a three game road trip against No. 1 Arkansas.

The latest losing streak absolutely has fans talking about the end of Mike Bianco’s tenure at Ole Miss and whether it will end in resignation or retirement after this season. There seems to be a strong sentiment Bianco would not be fired under any circumstances as the leader of the 2022 National Championship team.

For the very clear number two program in terms of popularity in Oxford, there’s immense pressure to get back to the postseason and win games. Bianco knows it, the fans know it, the team knows it and the last 25 games of this season could potentially change the future leadership of the program.