Rebels look to stop losing streak on the road against Memphis

The Rebels were swept by Kentucky over the weekend and now have a three game losing streak going into a road trip to Memphis on Tuesday.

The Tigers (13-17, 2-4 AAC) fell to Ole Miss (18-11, 3-6 SEC) earlier this season in a 5-3 barnburner in Oxford, so there should be an expected revenge factor in tonight’s tilt.

If the starting pitching statistics are any indication, fans could be in for a wild night of baseball with a lot of runs scored.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: LHP Wes Mendes - 0-0, 6.60 ERA

Memphis: LHP Logan Rushing - 0-1, 12.66 ERA

I’m going to assume both of these starters won’t go very deep into the game, so the bullpens will likely be the deciding factor. Prior to this last weekend, I would have bet a car note payment on the Rebels bullpen, but the confidence there has been shattered pretty quickly. It will be interesting to see if the relievers can get its swagger back against a Memphis team that only has three hitters over .300 and bats .264 as a team.

Patience for Rebel batters is another one of its big advantages as they are in the top ten nationally in walks. Ole Miss is sporting a .413 on-base percentage this season while drawing 193 walks and striking out 210 times.

I can only guess beat writer Chase Parham has a tip that Trenton Lyons may get a look in tonight’s game. Lyons is batting .625 in very limited action, but with a lineup struggling offensively, head coach Mike Bianco will likely be opening up all options for the last half of the season.

Trenton Lyons is 5-for-8 this season with a .700 on-base percentage, but he's played in only one close game and none before the final innings.



Is it time for Ole Miss to give him a chance? https://t.co/Lrb3eQsqip — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) April 1, 2024

The Rebels have a short week with a road series at No. 1 Arkansas beginning on Thursday. It’s time to grab a little momentum before a massive three game set against the Hogs.