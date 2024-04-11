Wide Receiver Dillon Alfred commits to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss gained its fourth 2025 commitment on Tuesday, as Saraland (AL) wide receiver Dillon Alfred picked the Rebs over a slew of major offers.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Dillon Alfred has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 180 WR from Saraland, AL chose the Rebels over Missouri, Texas A&M, & Tennessee



Is ranked as the No. 1 WR in Alabama (per On3)

The 6’0, 180 playmaker is ranked the #17 player in Alabama, the #60 wide receiver, and the #381 overall player in the 2025 class. Alfred claims offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, Mizzou, Penn State, Arkansas, South Carolina, and others.

His Hudl highlights show a player who, despite his average height for the position, is able to make leaping acrobatic catches. Alfred appears to have plenty of speed and quickness, but something unique about his highlights is how effective he is at quickly establishing himself as a ball-carrier after the catch; he is able to instantly transition from hauling in the pass to making his defender miss in space.

Dillon is the first wide receiver commit for Ole Miss for the 2025 cycle, and comes into what will be a receiver room in transition. Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins, Juice Wells, and Devin Price will all run out of eligibility after the 2024 season, while incoming JUCO superstar Deion Smith *in theory* could be one-and-done in Oxford with a big season. Dillon’s commitment is a good early indicator of new Rebel WR coach George McDonald’s recruiting ability.