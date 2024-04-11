Podcast Rebellion: The spring game is here!

Podcast Rebellion takes on the spring game that kind of isn’t really a spring game but sort of kind of is.

Yes, it has been a while since we recorded a pod, mostly because.... what has there been to pod about? But now, now is the time to talk to each other for thirty minutes and record it! If you can’t rally to cover spring football, what can you cover?

Listen in as we try to sort out the spring storylines and what you should be watching for this Saturday. And we promise: no talk of baseball.

Juco and Whiskey talk through:

1. The new setup of the Grove Bowl Games (tug-of-war?)

2. Players they’re excited to see

3. Is Pete Golding a viable Lane Kiffin replacement in a million years when Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss?

P.S. the Grove Bowl is at 3 PM on Saturday and will stream on SECN+.