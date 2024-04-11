Grove Bowl: The Pro Bowl plus Right Field at Swayze

After rampant speculation, as if there is any other kind, the final details about the schedule for Saturday’s Grove Bowl have emerged from the mind of Lane Kiffin.

Obviously, we knew some form of Calvinball was in play, but we didn’t know the official script until Wednesday’s release outlining the day’s events.

Instead of a standard four-quarter scrimmage with a running clock and both teams running inside and outside zone a quarter of a million times, the Grove Bowl will feature a four-quarter, 7-on-7 flag football game, with events before and between each quarter.

As Kiffin noted in his media time on Tuesday, if this sounds familiar, it’s sort of what the NFL did in the Pro Bowl this year. If you’re not a Pro Bowl junkie and do beneficial things with your time, that format went like this:

A four-quarter, 7-on-7 flag football game on a 50-yard field

Breaks during the game for other players to compete in feats of strength and skill

Points could be scored in the game and through the feats of strength and skill. The team with the most combined points at the end of the game won (the NFL also did more skills competitions a few days before the game where points were also scored).

Ole Miss’ version on Saturday will proceed like this:

Two teams drafted by Jaxson Dart and JJ Pegues (already occurred)

Dunk contest to kick things off

1st quarter of 7-on-7 flag football game (field length TBD)

Tug-of-war battle royale

2nd quarter of 7-on-7 flag football game

Hot dog eating contest at halftime

3rd quarter of 7-on-7 flag football game

Obstacle course relay race

4th quarter of 7-on-7 flag football game

Fin

Scoring for teams will be tallied as such:

6 points for touchdowns

1 point for PATs from the 5-yard line (COWARDS)

2 points for PATs from the 10-yard line

7 points for dunkers who make the final round

7 points for the dunk contest winner

5 points for each round of tug-of-war won (5 total rounds)

12 points for the hot dog eating contest winner

7 points for second place

3 points for third place

5 points for each round of obstacle course relay race won (3 total rounds)

While my call for everything to just be American Gladiators wasn’t answered, it is good to see 40 total points tied up in Gladiators-esque events like tug-of-war and obstacle course happenings. But again, this is what we’re missing by not going full Gladiators:

Kiffin hitting someone square between the eyes with a tennis ball as they try to get the best of him in Assault.

Aside from scoring and American Gladiators lament, the biggest news about Saturday is Kiffin wanting the student section in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to be Right Field at Swayze Field.

I repeat: COOLERS ARE PERMITTED. Legends do legendary things.

Earlier this week, Kiffin, Dart, and Pegues said in a video they wanted the student section to look as if it were a Saturday in the fall. I noted it was not going to happen because [gestures at spring in Oxford], but THIS is how you shoot your shot.

Sitting in the sunshine, enjoying a cold domestic, and watching large athletic people engage in feats of strength and skill developed by elementary school P.E. teachers searching for ways to kill 45 minutes. Not the worst way to spend a Saturday.

If Ole Miss also incorporates showing the Masters on the Jumbotron, and The Cat is on the prowl one last time, it could become an ELITE Saturday. I would also take Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Fred Couples throwing haymakers.

Anyway, jumping back to coolers in Vaught-Hemingway, I am reminded of the urban legend of two buddies sneaking a keg into a regular season game. One of them pretended to need a wheelchair while the other pushed him, and they jammed the keg into the bottom portion and covered everything with blankets.

No idea if that’s true (or was even at Ole Miss), but a shout-out to all the prior sneakers of booze into games. You walked so Ole Miss students in April of 2024 could fly.

We shall see how Saturday goes (not that it matters), and we look forward to Kiffin tweeting about other SEC schools’ spring games ending with a 10-6 score.