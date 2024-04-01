Kentucky dominates Ole Miss in Oxford - can the Rebels turn this season around?

Ole Miss baseball had a promising start to SEC play with a series win against top 25 South Carolina just two weeks ago.

Now, it has three run rule losses in its last six conference games to Tennessee and Kentucky, and the Rebels (18-11, 3-6 SEC) sit two games out of last place in the SEC Western Division. Worse is the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks will host Ole Miss in Fayetteville this upcoming weekend.

Assuming the worst, It’s very possible the Rebels are 3-9 in the SEC come this time next week, so can the season be saved and turned around?

Here’s what Ole Miss has on its schedule after the No. 1 Hogs. The current conference records are in parentheses.

vs. Mississippi St. (4-5)

at Georgia (4-5)

vs. Alabama (4-5)

at Auburn (1-8)

vs. Texas A&M (6-3)

at LSU (2-7)

The good news is five of the last six SEC opponents remaining on the back half of the season currently have sub .500 conference records. The bad news is even going .500 in these 18 games would like put the Rebels at 12-18 in the SEC and likely out of the NCAA tournament.

The weekend rotation has been a mess and inconsistent, and the offense has been unreliable thus far. Ultimately, the Rebels have got to get hot, grab a sweep somewhere and not drop another non-conference game to change the course of the season.

Ole Miss has proven at times it can play with and beat the best teams in the country, but after a disappointing 2023 season, the pressure to get back to hosting regionals and talking about a certain city in Nebraska is mounting for long time head coach Mike Bianco. Yes, 2022 was fun and epic in every way imaginable, but Rebels fans deserve a winning program after the millions of dollars poured into the program.