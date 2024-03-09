Texas A&M blows out Ole Miss basketball on Senior Day

Early on Texas A&M built a double digit lead against Ole Miss in its season finale, and the Rebels could not reel in the Aggies offense losing 86-60.

Ole Miss (20-11, 7-11 SEC) had an abysmal last third of the season going 2-8 in its last 10 games. Huge shout out to Missouri having a historically terrible season and getting the Rebels in the win column twice though.

From 18-3 to 20-11, it is disappointing for any Rebels fan or anyone associated with the program, but it can’t be understated this is an improvement from the last two seasons. Chris Beard brought in some transfers, rebuilt the roster, and logged a 20-win season winning the games Ole Miss was supposed to win for the most part.

There’s not a lot to be said about Saturday’s game against Texas A&M as Ole Miss was dominated pretty much from start to finish. Matthew Murrell finished with only 11 points as the Rebels shot 39 percent from the floor. The Aggies meanwhile made 50 percent of all its shots while outrebounding Ole Miss 50-21 - yep, not a typo, a +29 damn rebounding margin.

The SEC tournament will start next week, and the Rebels may fall into the bottom four or potentially even face the Aggies in the second round. If there’s some NIT projections somewhere, all you diehard basketball fans make your plans for the possible upcoming home game.