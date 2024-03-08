Rebel baseball faces Morehead State in three game series

The only thing I can confidently say about Morehead State is that everyone has owned at some point a white hat with MOREHEAD on it.

It is middle school humor at its best, and undoubtedly once the right field beers are flowing, there are going to be some zingers hurled at the Eagles this weekend. Just trust me, they have probably heard them all before a million times, bring something original.

Ole Miss (9-5) has had a long homestand since its opening four game stand in Hawaii, and its record has slowly improved though fans clearly are ready for a three game sweep. Morehead State (7-5) has gone 0-2 to Power Five opponents Kentucky and Louisville both of which were road games.

Here is how the pitching match-ups have been laid out for this upcoming weekend.

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: LHP Gunnar Dennis - 2-0, 5.27 ERA

Morehead State: RHP Luke Helton - 3-0, 2.95 ERA

Saturday, 4 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: LHP Liam Doyle - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

Morehead State: RHP Grant Herron - 1-0, 4.91 ERA

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: RHP Grayson Saunier - 2-1, 3.55 ERA

Morehead State: RHP Callum McGill - 1-0, 6.59 ERA

All of these games can be streamed on SEC Network+, so you won’t miss a single pitch this weekend. Liam Doyle has earned his first start of the season on Saturday after JT Quinn continued to struggle to find consistency. Doyle is a transfer from Coastal Carolina where he made seven starts last season with a 3-1 record and 4.15 ERA.

Offensively, Ole Miss still has not woken up the bats, but there’s another way of getting on base which is earning walks. The Rebels actually lead the whole damn country in walks with 116 bases on balls though 14 games - like the scene in Moneyball, do we care if our players get a hit or a walk? No, we do not, just get on base and score runs.

To that point, Ole Miss as a team is batting .264, but its on-base percentage is a staggering .432. It all starts with Jackson Ross, Ethan Lege and Ethan Groff who are all batting over .300 and setting the table. If the rest of the lineup can get some consistency, this offense could get scary good very quickly.

We’ll update this post once Mike Bianco reveals his lineup card this afternoon, but fans should show up this weekend expecting a sweep, be obnoxiously loud and let’s get this damn season back where it should be.