Ole Miss is stacked headed into Spring football; what now?

As long-suffering Ole Miss fans, we keep delving deeper into uncharted territory under Lane Kiffin, notably by… not suffering so much? I’ve approached every offseason I can remember with a list of improbable *ifs* that all need to happen in order for the Rebs to have a chance to compete with the best. IF the offensive line plays over their heads, IF we find some depth on the defensive line, IF a star linebacker emerges… you get it.

This offseason though, it’s hard not to feel like the dog who finally caught the car. With a star senior quarterback, three years in a row of outstanding portal recruiting, and a host of talented freshmen coming in, there does not appear to be a weak position group across the entire 2024 Ole Miss squad. So what are the *ifs* as we head into year five of the Lane Kiffin Experience? Let’s take a high-level look at some of the biggest unanswered questions left for the Rebel staff to sort out.

How does the Ole Miss offense replace Quinshon Judkins?

The Rebs’ most shocking and significant portal departure, star running back Quinshon Judkins put the team on his back in several games over the past two seasons. Everything we’ve heard about his departure points to some degree of an attitude problem, and some degree of overplaying his hand NIL-wise. So it goes. While Judkins was an absolute star, there were periods where he would struggle. Lane Kiffin would generally keep beating his head against the wall until Judkins broke out (which, to their mutual credit, he pretty much always did). So when it comes to replacing Judkins’ production, the most obvious answer is two-fold: first, lean on your senior quarterback and throw the ball more. Second, let Ulysses Bentley tote the rock. While Bentley didn’t see the same stacked boxes Judkins did, he outclassed Judkins in yards per carry in 2023. Kiffin will need to determine how much he can afford to scale up Bentley’s carries, and also needs to figure out exactly what he has in true sophomore Kedrick Reescano. LSU transfer Logan Diggs is a potential option later in the season as he recovers from a kneesplosion, and former walk-on Matt Jones is good enough to provide some meaningful carries. Still, exactly how the Rebel rushing attack shapes up is in my opinion the single biggest question we’re looking at.

Who are the superstars on defense?

If you were to play a drinking game based on how often I hype up Pete Golding… actually, please don’t do that. Because he deserves all of the hype for how quickly he’s turned around the Rebs’ defensive personnel. Still, the 2023 Rebel D was much improved, the squad lacked the kind of star power you need to win the SEC. But this offseason, Kiffin and Golding (and the Grove Collective) kicked the personnel overhaul up SEVERAL notches, adding the likes of Walter Nolan, Princely Umanmielen, Chris “Pooh” Paul, and Trey Amos, while bringing back 2023 stars JJ Pegues, Jared Ivey, Zxavian Harris, Trey Washington, and John Saunders. That group seems like it ought to vault Ole Miss into the top quarter of the SEC in terms of defensive talent, something that hasn’t been the case since… 2015? Still, it remains to be seen whether guys like Paul and Umanmielen will significantly elevate the level of play at their positions, or whether they’ll be more replacement-level guys taking over for Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Cedrick Johnson, etc.

Do we have an offensive line now?

Perhaps we malign the 2023 Ole Miss offensive line a little too much. They dealt with injuries to both of their returning offensive tackles from 2022, a new position coach, and a QB who – God bless him – isn’t always great at getting the ball out quickly. Still, there were plenty of times last season where it was clear that the Rebel front was getting demolished. If the team is to take it to the next level, that’s maybe the biggest thing that needs to change. In come four big-time portal transfers: starting UNC left tackle Diego Pounds, Washington starting guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow, and Southern Miss starting guard Gerquan Scott. Meanwhile, the only significant loss along the offensive line is left tackle Victor Curne, and guys like Brycen Sanders, Eli Acker, and Preston Cushman will be fighting to get into the mix. Still, the question is the same as it is on defense: will these new faces represent significant upgrades over the guys they’re replacing? Will the overall unit be better when it counts against LSU, Oklahoma, and UGA?

How does the secondary shake out?

Two underrated losses from the 2023 Ole Miss squad are starting corners Deantre Prince and Zamari Walton. Early in the portal recruiting season, it seemed like Ole Miss had their guys in place to fill in for Prince and Walton, with commitments in-hand from Mississippi State’s Decamarion Richardson and Illinois’ Tahveon Nicholson. Welp, both of those dudes fell out of the boat late in the game, leaving Golding tasked with finding two new starter-caliber corners. Alabama’s Trey Amos will almost certainly step in as one of those, an absolute recruiting coup pulled off in the final days of the portal window. The other starting spot will be won in a battle between returner Chris Graves, raw super-athlete Amorion Walker (Michigan), and JUCO transfer Cedrick Beavers. Meanwhile, at safety there will be a similar battle to replace defensive spark plug Daijahn Anthony, deliverer of maybe my favorite hit in football, ever. The Rebs have three starting safety spots, and two high-level returners in John Saunders and Trey Washington, plus portal adds Louis Moore (Indiana), Key Lawrence (Oklahoma), and Yam Banks (S. Alabama). The incumbents and returners also have a new coach to impress, in co-DC/cornerbacks coach Bryan Brown.

Is this the year Lane Kiffin plays more than three wide receivers?

Speaking of new coaches, Ole Miss has new wide receiver and tight ends coaches in Illinois’ George McDonald and Alabama’s Joe Cox. They’ll be tasked with figuring out how to divide snaps between wideouts Tre Harris, Juice Wells, Jordan Watkins, Deion Smith, Ayden Williams, Caden Lee, and Marquis Willis, and tight ends Cayden Prieskorn, Dae’quan Wright, Hudson Wolfe, and Jayvontay Conner. There are a lot of mouths to feed! Traditionally, Lane’s offense has run a bare-bones rotation of wide receivers and tight ends, though that was usually a matter of necessity. Now, there should be at least 8 or 9 guys who will rightfully want some touches, and a clean slate of coaches to evaluate and utilize them.

Check back in the following days/weeks as we take a deep dive into each position group and what we expect to see this spring.