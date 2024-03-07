Spring Practice 2024 Ahoy

On Wednesday, Ole Miss began the beginning of Lane Kiffin’s fifth year in Oxford, as Spring Practice 2K24 officially launched to the surprise of many who had no idea it was that time again.

At present, it’s unclear if we’re making 2K24 airbrush t-shirts to observe the occasion, but we will keep you posted. Alvin’s Island is on standby, ready to mass produce if needed.

In addition to one of the allotted practices taking place, Kiffin spoke with the media via [redacted video conferencing platform] (NO FREE ADS). If you were one of the people surprised by the start of spring practice, Kiffin had an explanation:

“I know this was kind of last minute on you guys about scheduling, but kind of why we did that is just really listening to players and where we’re at from an install standpoint...We just kind of were talking and went ahead and started a little early here to get two of them in today and Friday before spring break to get us a feel of where we’re at. They’ll have spring break off and then come back and continue practices.”

I, for one, love vibes-based scheduling. Practice is in 20 minutes, but we’ve got this pretty sick Goldeneye tournament going on, so maybe we’ll do it tomorrow.

Now, let’s get to the other items Kiffin discussed.

Nick Saban-speak

The only thing missing here was an “aight” at the end of the statement and maybe peppered throughout.

“Like I told our guys, we have a really good roster. I understand there’s a lot of preseason hype around it and all that stuff, but that doesn’t mean we’re a good team just because we have a good roster....It’s a really good roster which you guys would talk a lot about, but that does not mean we’re a good team. It’s a lot of work.”

Masterful. A perfect three-pronged approach:

Develop a phrase/theme to keep repeating, which the players will also repeat Talk to the team through the media Semi-accuse the media of overhyping a team that hasn’t won a game yet

Zach Arnett, welcome to the resistance

First reported by Red Cup alumnus Zach Berry,* currently with the Ole Miss Spirit, the former Mississippi State head coach is now employed as an analyst at Ole Miss. In fact, Kiffin said Wednesday was actually his first day on the job.

*FACT: All Zachs are on a group text and tell each other things.

While Kiffin went on to say how much he thought of Arnett as a coach, I’m more interested in what the first day was like for someone who now works for Lane Kiffin. For instance:

Was the word “onboarding” used?

Was the word “shadowing” used?

Was there a [redacted presenting application] (NO FREE ADS) orientation presentation?

Did Kiffin take him out to lunch?

Did the staff gather in the conference room at 5:15 for cookies and an introduction?

These are all things we need to know.

“Starksville”

I don’t think Kiffin was trolling here, but this was just his brain misfiring.

BUT MAYBE NOT.

Nick Saban-speak 2.0

The classic Saban technique of complaining about something he doesn’t like, which is his way of telling you he’s absolutely going to do that thing aggressively. That way, when he does it and gets called on it, he can point to his statements about much he hates it (which I know he does).

In this instance, he’s talking about the introduction of unlimited transfers.

“There was a system that NCAA put in place. I said in the SEC meetings that college football, in regards to the portal and NIL, is a disaster. I said that last year, and then they really changed the major thing in the system and now everybody can transfer multiple times.”

And there was more:

“I’m the first to admit that Ole Miss, as much as anybody, benefits from the transfer portal and the system. I’m telling you even with that and how much it helps us personally, it is a disaster and it got worse. So, it is what it is. We’ll just always continue to adjust as they continue to make the system worse.”

Ole Miss’ transfer portal work over the next year is going to make some people BIG MAD.

Obligatory culture/chemistry talk

Kiffin made it a point to note how important culture development is, while also reminding everyone that elite talent can always overcome a team with great culture. Meaning, talent is the priority.

He also took the time to get in another Saban-like reminder about how the 2024 team has accomplished nothing. What happened last year doesn’t matter in 2024.

“I just think it’s (culture) really important even though we have so many pieces coming back and really good leadership, we’re not banking on that. We’re just restarting and this team is zero-and-zero. Everybody in this program from myself to the quarterback is zero-and-zero. That’s how we’ve restarted this thing.”

Injury updates

In his opening statement, Kiffin said “a lot of guys” are working through injuries or recovering from offseason surgeries. He closed his media time with an update on Jaxson Dart, who had a surgery of the lower body variety.

According to Kiffin, Dart is “very limited” in his movement, but he was able to throw 7-on-7 and routes against air. It’s unclear if Dart will be more involved as spring practice moves along, or he’ll do more observing than playing. Whatever allows our son from Utah to be fresh and in the best position possible going into the season, let’s do that.

A positive to the injury recoveries and missed time across the board is more guys get an opportunity to show they should be playing. Whether they take advantage of that remains to be seen, but we love the possibility of more depth and options at positions.

Schedule a nap for Austin Simmons

Speaking of guys getting more reps because of injuries, Simmons spent Wednesday morning spinning it on the practice field, followed by a Wednesday night appearance in the baseball team’s game against Memphis.

I also want to note Simmons wears number 54 for the baseball team. When I think of baseball players who wore number 54, the first two names that come to mind are Aroldis Chapman and Goose Gossage.

The point being, if Austin Simmons can grow the Goose Gossage mustache, he should do it.