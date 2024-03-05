Ole Miss basketball hits the road to Athens for a can’t lose contest

Chris Beard will bring his crew to Athens Tuesday night to take on a very average Georgia Bulldogs squad with significant NCAA Tournament implications.

To emphasize the importance of this contest, at 20-9, Ole Miss is currently not on Joe Lunardi’s bubble picture in his latest bracketology over at ESPN. A win will not boost the resume, but a loss could completely tank it.

The Rebels have fallen to 78 in the NET Rankings and are just 2-6 over its last eight contests. Georgia currently sits at 104 and is 2-8 in Quad II contests, which this would fall into that category. Despite being 11-6 on Georgia’s home floor, the Rebs should have no problems with this opponent.

BUT...

The road has proven to be this team’s biggest challenge this year. Of their nine losses, six of them have come on the road. To be fair, seven of Ole Miss’ nine losses have come against ranked opponents as well, but the problem is that they have zero wins against a ranked team. The Selection Committee will likely overlook these kinds of teams, because its real simple - you beat up on bad to average teams and couldn’t close out a few top tier wins.

Postseason hopes are certainly on the line tonight. A loss would mean the Rebels would have to make a miraculous run through the SEC Tournament. A win keeps them in a potential bubble situation with more work to do as senior night versus bubble team Texas A&M looms in Oxford.

Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. on SECNetwork. I would recommend split screen action on the ESPN app with both baseball and basketball playing tonight. Or if you are at Swayze, protect your phone from the beer showers.