Ole Miss women’s basketball locks up a three seed in SEC Tournament

Ole Miss’ women’s basketball team won its final regular season game of the year over Arkansas on Sunday to cap off a successful season for Coach Yo and Co.

Losing KK Deans early in the season could have completely altered the regular season outcome for the Lady Rebels. Someway, somehow the Lady Rebs fought and clawed their way to a three seed in the SEC Tournament.

It should shock no one that South Carolina (1) and LSU (2) are the top seeds this week. The Rebels finished 4th last season behind Tennessee as well, but set themselves up with an easier opening contest and the ability to avoid South Carolina in the semifinals.

Ole Miss will face the winner of Vanderbilt and Florida/Missouri on Friday night at the conclusion of the LSU game. Assuming things go to chalk, the Lady Rebels will play LSU on Saturday in the second game of the day.

Heading into the tournament, Ole Miss is currently projected as a 7-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology. Mississippi State is an 8 seed in the SEC Tourney and is currently projected as a play-in team for March Madness, therefore, regardless of results, Ole Miss should be firmly in the field, playing for seeding.

In regards to their resume, the Rebels have a 7-5 record against teams currently projected to be in the field of 68. With a likely match-up against projected 11 seed Vanderbilt, Ole Miss should have one more shot at a quality win before they face LSU in the semifinals.