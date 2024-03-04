Ole Miss Baseball wins a big weekend series over Iowa

The Ole Miss baseball team did not get off to an encouraging start in 2024, as they began the campaign 2-4 against below average competition.

However, since a Friday night loss to High Point, the Rebels have gone 6-1, which includes dropping the Iowa series opener. Fortunately, Bianco and the boys bounced back from both Friday night losses to secure two series wins, one of which is a solid resume builder.

Friday: Iowa 13, Ole Miss 7

New Friday starter Gunnar Dennis began the game with 3 scoreless innings, but unfortunately, he surrendered 5 runs over the next 2 innings, and the Rebel offense could not keep pace.

Down 7-2 heading into the bottom of the 8th, Ole Miss scored 5 runs thanks to two sacrifice flies and three bases-loaded walks. Even though the offense was not hitting well, they managed to tie the game and give themselves a chance.

However, in the top of the 9th, reliever Connor Spencer surrendered 6 runs, which served as the knockout blow.

Saturday: Ole Miss 12, Iowa 5

JT Quinn made the move from Friday night starter to Saturday starter. While only surrendering one earned run, Quinn was out of the game after 2.2 innings, giving up all 5 runs the Hawkeyes scored.

Luckily for Quinn and the Rebels, Andrew Fischer decided to have his breakout game. The sophomore from Duke went 3 for 5 and drove in 5 runs, and Will Furniss, Campbell Smithwick, and Treyson Hughes each had two hits to help spark a sputtering offense.

Austin Simmons also continued to impress with two perfect innings, picking up his second win in relief. Perhaps a midweek start is in the cards for Simmons as Ole Miss seeks consistency from the starting pitching.

Sunday: Ole Miss 8, Iowa 3

Coming into the rubber match, sophomore Grayson Saunier had struggled to find the strike zone, but the Sunday starter went 5 innings, allowing 5 base runners and no runs. Perhaps this means Saunier is finding his footing and can solidify the Sunday spot, as he is now 2-1 on the season with a 3.55 ERA.

Ole Miss broke the game open in the fifth inning thanks to Iowa pitching, a group that generously put people on base all weekend. Help or not, the Ole Miss offense put up another high run total, which is an improvement and a trend that must continue as they sort out their pitching.

The Rebs are back in action on Tuesday night with a mid-week game against Memphis in Oxford.