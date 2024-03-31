Star Running Back Akylin Dear Commits to Ole Miss

Ok, I’ve been a bit hesitant to start covering the 2025 recruiting class. The summer before each class enters their senior season is when a lot of scouting and player rankings get more or less sorted out, so I don’t like putting too much stock into what goes on before then. But when Ole Miss lands a commitment from the #1 running back in this year’s high school class, I guess that means it’s time to get to work.

On Saturday, following a visit to Oxford, Quitman HS star Akylin Dear made the call to join the Rebels’ 2025 class, joining linebacker Corey Amos. Dear has quietly snuck WAY up the 2025 recruiting rankings over the past few months, and is now listed as the #34 overall player in the country, according to the On3 composite rankings. 247 Sports ranks him as their #1 running back, and On3 has him as the #2 rusher. Dear has all the offers you’d expect from an elite running back, with Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Southern Cal, and Tennessee among his other suitors.

Listed at about 6’0 and 200 pounds, Dear is a well-balanced back who gets upfield quickly and efficiently, has enough speed to gas most defenders, and enough power to often emerge from a gaggle of would-be tacklers with a fresh head of steam. Really the biggest knock on his highlights is the relative lack of competition. It’s hard to tell what his ceiling is because he too often just waltzes into the endzone.

Dear’s commitment comes as Ole Miss looks to find a running back of the future; the Rebs did not sign a high school back for 2024, and 2023 signee Kedrick Reescano did not register a rush attempt as a freshman last season. Ulysses Bentley IV will be out of eligibility after the 2024 season, and LSU transfer Logan Diggs will only be around for Dear’s true freshman year in 2025. Suffice it to say, the potential for Dear to come in and make an early impact is definitely there.