An insane Missouri comeback falls short, Ole Miss earns 20th win of season

Ole Miss nearly squandered a 19-point halftime lead but made clutch shots and free throws late to dispatch of Missouri, 84-78, in Columbia.

The Rebels (20-9, 7-9 SEC) were up 15 points with only six minutes left in the game, but the Tigers (8-21, 0-16 SEC) would not go away and used every strategy possible to claw back into the game. That means hacking the worst free throw shooting Rebels, switching up defensive sets and slowing the pace of the game to a crawl - all for naught but a lot of respect to Mizzou for showing up late and raising my blood pressure.

This was a game Ole Miss needed to win to keep postseason hopes alive and not have a massive black mark on its resume. The Rebels are still on the outside looking in and need to win its last two games to get stronger consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

In the Red Cup preview, the most important things to watch for were getting Matthew Murrell scoring, the turnover margin and the rebounding margin. Well, two out of three ain’t bad and got the job done.

Murrell led the way with 21 points including five of nine from beyond the arc while going a perfect four of four from the charity stripe. The Rebels outrebounded Mizzou 35-22 for the game, but a sloppy second half led to Ole Miss piling up 16 turnovers to the Tigers 14.

The usually reliable Allen Flanigan only played eight minutes with the TV broadcast saying he was gimpy coming out of the game. An injury to Flanigan at this point in the season would be a massive hit to the roster, but for this game, Jaemyn Brakefield and Juju Murray picked up the scoring slack with a combined 35 points.

Next up for the Rebels is a road trip to Georgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. While the Bulldogs are barely above .500, Ole Miss will undoubtedly be an underdog when tipoff arrives.