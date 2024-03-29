Ole Miss football: ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Call of Duty’ power rankings*

On Thursday, Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr., henceforth only to be called Pooh per his request, met with the assembled media masses to discuss a variety of topics.

Among those topics was Paul’s recollection of getting in the transfer portal, and quarterback Jaxson Dart’s subsequent recruitment of him that would make current and former fraternity/sorority hot-boxing experts proud.

Here is Paul’s recounting of Dart tapping into his inner rush chairman:

In said recollection (if you didn’t watch), Paul talked about how he and Dart played Fortnite and Call of Duty while getting to know each other before Paul made his visit to Oxford. When asked who was the better video game player, Paul said, without hesitation, “me.”

Which brings us to the official:

Pooh Paul Jr.’s Ole Miss Football Team Fortnite and Call of Duty Power Rankings™

Pooh Paul Jr. Jaxson Dart

And well, that’s all we have based on the evidence presented. Perhaps in future media appearances, Paul Jr. can give us an expanded rankings, OR someone, like say Jaxson Dart, can dispute this and give his official rankings.

While I’ve never played Fortnite, I’m sure it’s demanding, but, friends, ain’t no way it can hold up to the GOAT that is Goldeneye multiplayer. Give me the Complex, remote mines, and three versus one, and those three individuals will spend the next 5 to 10 minutes trapped in hell.

What’s that you say? Why yes, it’s Good Friday, and since we anticipated no one is actually logged on, the Content Train’s filter has been disabled.

Before we adjourn for Easter weekend, I want to jump back to Paul Jr.’s media time, where he is still wearing his gloves from practice.

My kingdom for him to wear the gloves the next time he’s at the podium and pull off a short mime routine while exiting stage left.