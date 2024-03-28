Ole Miss Baseball set to host a Top 25 showdown against No. 15 Kentucky

The No. 22 ranked Ole Miss Rebels are getting ready to host the 15th ranked Kentucky Wildcats this weekend.

At the conclusion of the Tennessee series in which Ole Miss lost 1-2, Coach Bianco made another change to the starting rotation. Riley Maddox takes over the Friday night role while Liam Doyle remains the Saturday starter followed by Gunnar Dennis on Sundays, bumping Grayson Saunier out of the weekend rotation for the second straight season.

An interesting decision to stick with Dennis over Saunier as Saunier has better numbers across the board, minus the strikeout total. What good are strikeouts when Dennis is almost giving up a run every inning he is on the mound?

This is why Bianco gets paid the big bucks though as no one has a better feel for the pulse of the program than him. It is entirely possible that the following weekend could result in another tweak to the rotation if things do not work out.

The offense and bullpen have been the driving force behind the Rebels recovering from a horrendous start to the season. Since the Friday night loss to High Point, the Ole Miss offense has scored 10+ runs in 9 out of 20 contests, on their way to a 16-4 record

The Wildcats only have three dudes in their everyday lineup that sport a .300+ batting average, led by Nick Lopez at .395 with 10 doubles. In comparison, the Rebels have four guys, with Treyson Hughes falling just short of being the fifth.

Kentucky has the advantage in starting pitcher as three of their starters have sub-4 ERAs with their top two sitting at 3.03 and 3.06. Drew Lafferty doesn’t strike guys out but his WHIP of .99 tells you that he doesn’t allow baserunners often.

The Ole Miss offense will have to string some hits together against a staff that typically doesn’t allow that while the starting staff needs to figure it out quickly if Ole Miss wants to win this series.

All three games will be streamed on SECNetwork+. Friday’s first pitch is at 6:30 while Saturday and Sunday both begin at 1:30.