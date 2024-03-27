Spring practice report: ‘Bachelorette’ szn

The school that once claimed to redshirt Miss Americas is now poised to say the same about contestants in an even more prestigious competition and institution — The Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, jammed between questions about the thrill of spring practice and the upcoming portal chaos, Lane Kiffin was asked about former player and current recruiting staffer Jonathan Hess officially being announced as contestant on the upcoming season of the reality show:

Kiffin’s analysis* of Hess’ chances noted that if Hess could survive the first cut and get more face time, he would have a chance to stick around. Of course, the problem there is that The Bachelorette (and Bachelor) are not democratic endeavors.

*If you have time, keep watching through Kiffin’s breakdown of the show. “If somebody had 25 blind dates, 25 people aren’t going to all fall in love with them, but they do on the show.” A football coach ain’t here to play tomfoolery.

Not all face times are equal, as many a teary solo confessionals have told the camera. This video isn’t a perfect example, but I include it here simply for using the term “Man-Cries,” which is a new one for me and the right level of amusingly dumb.

To be worthy of more face time, Hess will need to make a good first impression. According to the show’s editing, this opportunity* will present itself in the first episode when all contestants individually pop out of a limo to briefly introduce themselves to The Bachelorette.

*This is based on what I remember as a retired watcher from years ago. If things have changed, like say something from ‘American Gladiators’ is now incorporated, it may be time to RUN IT BACK.

Obviously, Hess’ signature move getting out of the limo for the introduction would be spraying a fire extinguisher everywhere. However, unless The Bachelorette has been LOCKED IN to Ole Miss football for the past four years (entirely possible!), spraying a fire extinguisher everywhere upon meeting someone for the first time could come across as, and I believe this is the clinical term, deranged.

Fortunately for Hess, Kiffin said his daughter and her friends helped Hess with his submission tape to get on the show. Hopefully, that means they also developed a game plan for him at the introduction, otherwise we might get a fire extinguisher spray and a reaction shot of The Bachelorette dialing 9-1-1.

We shall see how it goes, and we wish our energetic son good luck in not becoming a meme or the star of a sassy Man-Cries video.