Austin Peay trickles into Oxford for midweek game

Roughly halfway through the 2024 season, Ole Miss looks to be trending toward a postseason berth after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

The Rebels (17-8, 3-3 SEC) now will host Austin Peay (15-8, 4-2 ASun) in its midweek before a three game tilt with Kentucky in Oxford. The four game home stand gives Ole Miss an opportunity to have an above .500 week to bolster its top 25 ranking.

Andrew Fischer has continued to lead a power resurgence for the Rebels who are now in the top 25 in total home runs. Fisher accounts for 11 dingers including two on Saturday in the upset of Tennessee.

Coach Mike Bianco has not yet tweeted out the line-up for tonight’s game, but here are the projected starting pitchers for Ole Miss and Austin Peay.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: RHP Kyler Carmack - 0-0, 6.00 ERA

Austin Peay: RHP Adam Walker - 1-0, 4.66 ERA

Kyler Carmack will be making his first start of the season as a Rebel after making 12 starts last year for Arkansas St. (5-3, 3.23 ERA in 2023). The Cabot, Ark. native will need to have a few good innings to start to cement his place in the weekly rotation as the weekend rotation continues to be in flux.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.