Ole Miss women fall short in Round of 32 to 2-seed Notre Dame

After receiving its highest seed in the Coach Yo era, the Ole Miss Rebels fell short of its second straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

Neither the offense nor defense had it going in the first half as Ole Miss was outscored 21-9 in the first frame, followed by a 22-17 second quarter. Although the second quarter was their highest scoring quarter, losing it by five points is a back breaker for a team that struggles to score in the half court.

Seven of the Rebel’s nine losses on the season came against teams that made the NCAA Tournament, finishing with a 6-7 record in such games (including the 2 tourney games). They averaged 61.9 points per game in their losses compared to 64.1 points in their wins. Not a lot of variance there, so it comes down to defending the top teams at an even higher level.

The Rebels gave up 75 points per game in their 7 losses against tournament teams. A 14 point gap. If 64 points is their target number, the Rebs ended the season 19-1 when they held their opponents under 64 points.

A team that very publicly prides themselves on defense cannot, in turn, give up 71 points on 50% shooting from the field and 44% from three while losing the turnover battle by 7. The Fighting Irish were prepared for the fight and gave Ole Miss a taste of their own medicine.

Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams, both of whom are returning, finished with 15 points each, but the lack of a true spacing has plagued this team all season. With enough talent returning to the program to make another run at the NCAA Tournament, Coach Yo will need to find some shooting to open up the inside for others if they want to get back to the Sweet Sixteen and beyond.