Rebels overwhelm upset-minded Marquette to move on to Round of 32

For a second consecutive year, Ole Miss will play for a chance to go to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Women’s Championship after a 67-55 win over Marquette on Saturday.

The Rebels (24-8) dominated the fourth quarter of the game after finishing the third quarter with only a 49-46 lead. A huge defensive effort in the final quarter held Marquette to single digits as Ole Miss stretched its lead. The Rebels defense held Marquette to 25 percent shooting from behind the arc - a big drop from its season average of 38 percent.

Madison Scott led the Rebels with 20 points while also logging six rebounds and four assists. Kennedy Todd-Williams kicked in 15 points, and the Rebels saw Tyia Singleton play her best game of the season with 12 points and seven rebounds using a significant size advantage under the rim.

Ole Miss held a 43-33 rebounding advantage in the game, which was the difference in the game. The Rebels will not likely have that kind of luxury against 2-seed Notre Dame in its bid to get back to the Sweet Sixteen.

Notre Dame and Ole Miss will tip off at 1 p.m. CT on Monday for the first ever meeting between these two programs.