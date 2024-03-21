2024 NCAA Women’s Championship: How far can Ole Miss go?

The OIe Miss women are set to tip off their NCAA Tournament run Saturday afternoon as a 7 seed, taking on 10th seeded Marquette.

Last season the Rebels shocked the world on their way to the Sweet Sixteen via second round upset of one-seed Stanford, before losing to Hailey Van Lith and Louisville. Very few people outside of Oxford would have predicted a Sweet 16 run as an 8 seed.

A seven seed provides the opportunity to avoid the regional one seed until the Elite 8, but can Ole Miss repeat last season’s success or better?

One Man to Beat - Ole Miss can play solid defensive basketball and beat 90 percent of the teams in the country. The big question is how it will consistently break 60 points as the tourney goes on, so I say a Sweet Sixteen berth is the ceiling this year.

Juco All-American - It is difficult to really guess how far this team will make it. Obviously, that’s not the answer you’re looking for, and I’ll ultimately give you one, but... this team can go as far as its defense takes it. Two years ago, the Rebels faced a South Dakota team they were much more athletic than, with Shakira Austin and Angel Baker on the roster, and got abused by a determined offense that exploited the aggressive defense with backdoor cut after backdoor cut. Last year, the Rebels faced a prolific offense in Gonzaga and obliterated them, winning 71-48 and holding the Zags to 1-17 shooting from three. A few days later, they held #1 Stanford to 49 points in an upset win. Marquette and Notre Dame are both strong fundamentally on offense and I don’t expect either to be incredibly overwhelmed. Can the Rebels dominate enough defensively to make up for offensive shortcomings? I’d guess this team bows out in its second round game against Notre Dame, but the ceiling is the Elite Eight.

Whiskey Wednesday - I’m gonna say we hold see and lose a close one to Notre Dame in the second round.

JLew23 - Talk about volatility. This team could be upset round one or they could make a surprise run to the Elite Eight. Marquette is a solid offense in terms of scoring, but Ole Miss can exploit their biggest weakness by turning them over with their pressure defense. Notre Dame lost veteran starter Kylee Watson who was a 6’4” Senior that averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds. Freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo has been electric for the Irish, averaging 23 points per game. The Rebels match up well defensively, but can they score enough to hang? A second round upset could spur them to the Elite Eight, where they would likely see undefeated South Carolina. I agree with JUCO, Elite Eight is the ceiling, but unless Madison Scott and Marquesha Davis combine for 45+ against Notre Dame, the Rebs will exit in the round of 32.

Gray Hardison - If Ole Miss plays like who they’ve been all season, they should see the second weekend of the Tournament. And once you’re there, well, why not go ahead and make it to the third weeke- [puts hand to ear] - well, I’m being reminded a little team named South Carolina would await in the Elite Eight. Not, as they say, ideal. UNLESS OF COURSE... alas, even I can’t do it. But an Elite Eight run would be a pretty great way to end the season.