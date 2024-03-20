Ole Miss football spring preview 2024: wide receivers

As Ole Miss kicks off Spring football practices, we’re taking a look at what’s going on with each position group on what looks to be a pretty stacked 2024 Rebel squad. Last time, we checked in on the running back position, one of the few groups for which there is a real depth issue. Now, let’s take a look at a group with the opposite problem: too many mouths to feed.

Wide receiver has always been my favorite position in football; I’ve always found the battle between wideouts and defensive backs to be the most interesting matchups to watch, and elite receivers offer an entertainment factor that’s hard to beat. Tons of my favorite all-time Rebels have been wideouts, and many of the best Ole Miss football teams have been marked by an outstanding group of pass catchers.

So when I look at the crew of wideouts Lane Kiffin has brought in for 2024, I immediately start to draw comparisons to the best Ole Miss wide receiver rooms of all time. 2018’s group would be pretty hard to beat, even though the team was a straight dumpster fire. In addition to AJ Brown and DK Metcalf, with Dawson Knox at tight end, the Rebs also had Damarkus Lodge, Elijah Moore, Braylon Sanders, and Miles Battle, with Octavious Cooley as the second tight end. This team lost to an 8-4 Mississippi State team by a count of 35-3. Lol.

Anyways, back to the present. This group will be headlined by returning superstar Tre Harris, who led Ole Miss in receiving yardage (985) and touchdowns (8) despite missing some time to have MIDSEASON KNEE SURGERY. Harris is listed at 6’2 and 205 lbs, and… I dunno, there’s just no way. He has a massive presence on the field, and dominates in jump-ball situations like no other Ole Miss player I can think of. DK Metcalf obviously has the better measurables (by a lot), but if I’m counting on one player to come down with a contested catch to decide the game… it’s Tre Harris. ESPN ranks Harris as the #5 returning receiver in college football, and that might be a little low.

Also returning is Jordan Watkins, a player who’s been so reliable in his two years as a Rebel that Lane Kiffin would apparently roll him out in a wheelchair to field punts, if it came down to it. Watkins was third on the team with 741 receiving yards, while also fighting some nagging injuries. Watkins seems to fit the mold of a possession receiver in a lot of ways, but also has a knack for getting behind his man on deep routes; he’ll be quiet for long periods before getting absolutely-wide-tf-open at a key moment. Part of that is attributable to his underrated speed. I won’t speculate how he might run in a combine setting, but Watkins definitely wins some track meets on the field. The 5’11 senior won’t be the most physically imposing receiver on the roster by a long shot, but I don’t think he’ll leave the starting rotation unless forced out by an injury.

A newcomer for 2024, former South Carolina and James Madison star Antwane “Juice” Wells looks to step in as a bigger, even more talented replacement for 2023 spark plug Dayton Wade. Listed at 6’1, 210 lbs, Wells doesn’t appear to be a jump ball specialist, but makes tough contested catches, and boasts an equal mix of quickness and toughness after the catch. Check his highlights from his time at South Carolina:

At the top of this article, I mentioned a potential issue with Ole Miss having too many mouths to feed at the wideout position. While Harris, Watkins, and Wells will almost certainly draw most of the starts at receiver, there is a logjam of guys behind them who are definitely good enough to make a difference in big games. It just remains to be seen how much Kiffin and new WR coach George McDonald will rotate at the position. Regardless, the next three guys I’m going to highlight would probably make up a pretty good starting unit at most P5 schools.

Deion Smith, a promising freshman at LSU in 2021, makes his way to Ole Miss by way of Holmes CC. A rangy 6’4 pass-catcher with good speed to boot, Smith absolutely clowned on the MS junior college ranks, ranking as the top JUCO wideout in the country, and as the top overall JUCO prospect. The big knock on Smith is that after a year at LSU and two years in JUCO, he still wasn’t able to get his transcript in order in time for Spring ball in Oxford. He’s supposed to report in May, but definitely missed out on an opportunity to get in sync with Jaxson Dart and the coaching staff. I view him as by far the biggest wild card in the position group. For all we know, he could emerge as the top wideout on the team; he could struggle to get on the same page with the rest of the offense; or he could just never show up in Oxford. Who can say?

Next up on the list of wideouts most likely to contribute for Ole Miss in 2024 is Ayden Williams, a cornerstone of the 2023 signing class who was widely projected to make a big impact on the field as a freshman. Listed at 6’3 and 190 lbs, Williams has a great frame, and was touted as an expert route runner and technician on the field. Those skills never quite materialized on the field, with Williams catching just four passes for 80 yards on the year. But hey, a quiet freshman year while adapting to the rigors of SEC ball is nothing to be too concerned about, especially given the glimpses we saw of Williams’ athleticism. Again, the extent of his impact in 2024 will come down to how often Lane Kiffin and George McDonald want to take Tre Harris, Juice Wells, and Jordan Watkins off the field.

Another freshman wideout who pushed for early playing time in 2023 was slot receiver Caden Lee. Hyped as the heir apparent to Jordan Watkins, Lee has a similar skillset: reliable hands, crisp routes, underrated speed and athleticism. He caught five balls for 114 yards and two scores on the year, most notably filling in for a limping Jordan Watkins in the Rebels’ Peach Bowl victory.

The last player who (in my opinion) has a chance to emerge as a difference maker at wideout for Ole Miss this season is Marquis Willis, another 2024 signee from the Mississippi JUCO ranks. The brother of Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis, Marquis is ranked as the #4 JUCO wide receiver, behind Deion Smith and the damaged goods duo of Demond Demas and Chris Marshall. Willis is listed at 6’2, 220 lbs, and appears to have blazing speed for that size. He also plays some quarterback for Coahoma CC in his Hudl highlights? Like, actually throwing the ball? Ok, Marquis… Anyways, the numbers may not favor Willis making much of an impact in 2024. Like Deion Smith, he won’t be participating in Spring practices. But the talent is there, and the Rebs will need to reload in a big way after the 2024 season.

There are other names in the wide receiver room that we’ll be on the lookout for during Spring ball, but that are a little further down the list in terms of expected impact. There’s four-star true freshman Noreel White, a versatile playmaker with some mojo after the catch. There’s senior Florida Atlantic transfer Devin Price, who played a good bit in 2021 and 2022 at Texas A&M. And, there are a handful of non-scholarship players who likely could have pursued a scholarship at a smaller program. Zamari Bruce, Joshua Aka, and late 2024 signee Jarnorris Hopson, a former Mississippi State receiver who led Northwest CC in receiving this past season. Overall, these guys should provide much more quality depth than existed at the position in recent years.