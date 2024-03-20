Rebels grab top 25 win over Southern Miss

Ethan Lege’s two run homer put the finishing touches on an 8-3 Ole Miss win over Southern Miss on Tuesday as the Rebels have won 10 of its last 11 games.

No. 17 Ole Miss (16-6, 2-1 SEC) struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first, but the No. 25 Golden Eagles (14-7, 3-0 Sun Belt) hit back with three runs of its own in the top of the second. Both teams logged zeroes on the bump from there until the Rebels scored two runs in each of the bottom halves of the sixth, seventh and eighth inning.

The bullpen for Ole Miss was the deciding factor in this game though Riley Maddox earned the win and had a quality start (6 IP, 2 ER). Ryne Rodriguez, Brayden Jones, Mason Nichols and Connor Spencer combined for three shutout innings with only three baserunners allowed.

The staunch pitching effort allowed for the Rebels to scratch back the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice and an error allowed two runs. Lege’s two run blast in the bottom of the eighth was the final nail in the coffin for the Mustard Buzzards.

While fans expect a win in this series, USM is a very solid program that wins a lot of games just about every year. The Rebels slugging its way to a 5-run margin has to be huge for confidence going into a three game series against a Tennessee team ranked as high as No. 8 nationally.