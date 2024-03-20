An Ole Miss guide to MLB the Show 24

As we all eagerly await the return of the NCAA Football franchise this summer, there is an opportunity to play with some former Rebels in a different sport.

MLB the Show 24 is officially out for all to play, and there are a handful of Rebs featured in the game. I personally enjoy playing franchise mode and attempting to acquire all the former Ole Miss players into my organization.

The key is knowing where to find them:

Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Servideo

Chicago White Sox

Tim Elko got some run in spring training this year, struggling his way to a .174 average with a home run. Potential: D Rating:60

Jacob Gonzalez is currently listed as a second baseman in the game, but if you go and edit his primary position to shortstop, it labels him as a prospect on the rise, landing in the MLB Top 100 prospect list at 40. Potential: B Rating: 65

Cleveland Guardians

Doug Nikhazy Potential: C Rating: 63

Colorado Rockies

Ryan Rolison Potential: C Rating: 63

Houston Astros

Grae Kessinger Potential: C Rating: 60

Kansas City Royals

James McArthur Potential: C Rating: 58

Los Angeles Angels

Drew Pomeranz Rating: 75

Oakland Athletics

Gunnar Hoglund Potential: C Rating: 61

Miami Marlins

Nick Fortes is listed as the starting catcher for Miami, the only starting position player at the MLB level currently. Potential: C Rating: 72

Kemp Alderman Potential: D Rating: 55

New York Mets

Chad Smith Potential: D Rating: 57

St. Louis Cardinals

Lance Lynn Rating: 73

Cult hero Mike Mayers recently signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays while Chris Ellis remains a free agent. Errol Robinson had a solid spring for the Cincinnati Reds, batting .389 with 7 stolen bases. All three should find their way to a roster update soon.

Guys like Kevin Graham, Hayden Dunhurst and Dylan DeLucia could soon find their way on the game as well, assuming they continue to progress through the minor league ranks.

The guy to get is obviously Jacob Gonzalez, but it is always fun to get the young guys as depth pieces in your organization.