How to watch: Ole Miss basketball travels to Missouri with eyes on postseason

Rebel basketball fans are about to find out what happens when Chris Beard and his Ole Miss squad has its collective back to the wall.

Ole Miss (19-9, 6-9 SEC) has a late tipoff in Columbia, Mo. against the SEC win-less Tigers (8-20, 0-15 SEC) who are nowhere near as bad as its record. Missouri very nearly beat the Rebels in Oxford and have played heartbreaker after heartbreaker in conference - nine of its 15 SEC losses were single digit deficits.

So while the Rebels have to feel the pressure right now of its postseason hopes hanging by a thread, there is also the pressure of playing a team who just wants anything positive in a night game at home. It’s college basketball, anything can and will happen.

A win would mean accomplishing the 20-win plateau in his first season at Ole Miss for Beard, but also it keeps Ole Miss in the bubble conversation with two games remaining against Georgia and Texas A&M. A loss means the Rebels would be headed likely to the NIT without a SEC Tournament run like the Georgia Bulldogs tornado ravaged tournament.

How does Ole Miss avoid the upset? First, Matthew Murrell has to lead the way in scoring early and often. His rhythm is something the rest of the team feeds off of, and Juju Murray needs the open looks to get his game going as well.

Most importantly, the seven footer duo at Ole Miss has got to outrebound and outphysical this Mizzou team that is not known for its offensive rebounding. If the Rebels can win the rebounding margin by double digits, this is a game it can win on the road.

Finally, it’s obvious for almost every road basketball game, but the turnover margin has to be at least +4 or more. Ole Miss’ offense thrives against teams like Mizzou when it can get out in fast break and speed up the tempo. On paper, this game looks to be a one or two possession final, and the veteran laden Rebels need it badly.

How to watch

What: Ole Miss at Missouri men’s basketball

Where: Columbia, Mo.

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV broadcast: SEC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN