How to watch No. 17 Ole Miss vs. No. 25 Southern Miss: First pitch time, projected starters and streaming

Trustmark Park will again host the Ole Miss Rebels and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a midweek showdown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

USM (14-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) and Ole Miss (15-6, 2-1 SEC) have a long standing series of 136 games with the Rebels winning 83 and the Mustard Buzzards winning 53 times. The rest of the country doesn’t realize it, but this game is a big one for both programs in non-conference play.

The Rebels need to continue building its resume for postseason play and now have a chance to play its way into NCAA Regional hosting with enough quality wins. USM has a first year coach who has already lost to in-state Mississippi State and are coming off a season where it was one game shy of Omaha. Needless to say, expectations for both teams are pretty damn high.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox - 1-1, 5.03 ERA

Southern Miss: RHP Cole Boswell - 0-0, 5.87 ERA

Taking the mound will be two Mississippi natives on Tuesday for Ole Miss and USM. Rebel starter Riley Maddox is from Pearl where he went to Jackson Prep to help lead that team to three straight state titles. Southern starter Cole Boswell is a transfer from Meridian Community College, but originally hailed from Collinsville, Miss. and played on a West Lauderdale HS team who won a 4A state title during his time.

Ole Miss has won nine of its last ten games as its pitching staff has improved its team ERA to 3.98 which is No. 26 in the nation. Offensively, Andrew Fischer has exploded in the last seven games with four home runs and 11 runs batted in as the team batting average has continued to slowly climb to .279.

I have a feeling coach Mike Bianco is going to play as many guys from Mississippi as possible tonight whether in pinch hit or run or relief scenarios. He seems to have a tendency to play on the emotions of this game and have players in the game who this win would mean the most to them.

Last season, Ole Miss won its only game against USM in Oxford 11-5. In 2022, the Rebels won two straight in the Hattiesburg Super Regional during its historic run to a NCAA National Championship.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed live on SEC Network+.