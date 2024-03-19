Ole Miss vs. Marquette: The Four Factors

One year after a Sweet 16 run in the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss returns to postseason play in the 2024 version, hopefully producing results that make the haters and losers, of which there are many, mad once again.

If you recall last year, the Lady Rebs were an 8 seed and proceeded to knock off 9th-seeded Gonzaga and Number 1 seed Stanford in Palo Alto. In fact, had the team won their Sweet 16 game against Louisville, they would’ve played Iowa and Caitlan Clark. So a pretty big break for Iowa there.

This year, Ole Miss checks in as a 7 seed instead of an 8 or 9, presumably because of the selection committee not wanting to see a sacred 1 seed lose to the Lady Rebs yet again. For the record, I’m just workshopping that conspiracy theory. Not fully bought in yet.

Standing between Ole Miss and a likely second-round date with Notre Dame, the 2 seed, in South Bend are the Marquette Golden Eagles. Marquette earned the 10th seed after 23-8 season that saw them finish third in the Big East.

Of note, three of Marquette’s losses came to UConn, who had a perfect regular season in the Big East and won the conference tournament. And while we’re here, UConn (3) plays Jackson State (14) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

If you’re like me, you know nothing about Marquette (other than what I wrote/you just read) or how they matchup against Ole Miss. Fortunately, we can get a good sense of the matchup using our old friend, the Four Factors of Basketball Success.

The Four Factors measure a team’s performance in, you guessed it, four areas. These areas are considered the most important in how teams win games:

Effective field goal percentage (eFG)

Obviously, it measures how well a team shoots, but it is adjusted to account for a three-point shot being worth one more point that a two-point shot. For example, if Player A goes 4 for 10 with two threes and Player B goes 5 for 10 with no threes, they both have 10 points and an eFG of 50 percent.

Turnover percentage (TOV)

This is an estimate of how many turnovers a team commits per 100 plays. More turnovers equals fewer shots and points and potentially more shots and points for the opponent.

Offensive rebounding percentage (ORB)

This is an estimate of the percentage of available offensive rebounds a team grabs. The more offensive rebounds a team gets, the more chances they have to score. And then the more offensive rebounds they give up, the more chances for the opponent.

Free throw rate (FTr)

This measures how often a team gets to the free throw line and how often they make their free throws. Agains, higher rate means more points, which is the point of offense.

If you perform well in these four categories on offense, you’ll have a good offense, and if you limit your opponent’s performance in this categories, you’ll be a good defensive team. And if you do both, you’ll be a really good team.

Each category is also weighted in terms of importance:

eFG - 40 percent

TOV - 25 percent

ORB - 20 percent

FTr - 15 percent

Something to keep in mind when we look at the numbers below. Shooting is the most important because you can’t free-throw-win a game. Unless you’re the Lakers. Hey-oohhhhhhhhh.

With that, let’s look at the Ole Miss offense against the Marquette defense and vice versa. All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference, but they are not weighted for opponents.

According to the Massey Ratings, the SEC is ranked second conference power ratings, while the Big East is sixth, which means Marquette’s numbers could be a little more favorable.

And just so you are aware for the numbers below, there are 360 teams in women’s Division I.

Ole Miss eFG vs. Marquette eFG allowed

Ole Miss: 225th

Marquette: 149th

To the surprise of no one who watched Ole Miss, they are not a good shooting team, but, as you’ll see below, they make up for it in other ways. Marquette is not a great defensive team, as they hover in the average area.

There’s no real advantage here, but Marquette is not a threat to stifle Ole Miss on offense. However, the Lady Rebs can do that to themselves.

Ole Miss TOV vs. Marquette TOV forced

Ole Miss: 122nd

Marquette: 121st

No advantage either way, as Ole Miss isn’t ideal in this factor, but Marquette isn’t a group that turns teams over with great frequency.

Ole Miss ORB vs. Marquette ORB allowed

Ole Miss: 5th

Marquette: 4th

One of the most intriguing matchups of the factors. Ole Miss is an elite offensive rebounding team, and Marquette does not give up offensive rebounds.

If Marquette can keep up this ranking, life on offense might be difficult for Ole Miss. But if Ole Miss continues their dominance here, then it is one way they can make up for their lack of shooting.

Ole Miss FTr vs. Marquette FTr allowed

Ole Miss: 10th

Marquette: 81st

An area to watch, although the least important area. This is another way Ole Miss makes up for their lack shooting — free points with the clock stopped. Marquette is good at keeping teams from scoring at the free throw line, but Ole Miss is great at getting these points.

In a game that might be close, Ole Miss will need to keep up their frequency here if they’re going to win the game.

Marquette eFG vs. Ole Miss eFG allowed

Marquette: 40th

Ole Miss: 38th

THE MOST INTRIGUE.

The Golden Eagles are an outstanding shooting team, while Ole Miss is a great defensive team. Will Marquette’s offense be able to handle an Ole Miss defense that is the trademark of Coach Yo’s teams?

If Ole Miss’ defense wins that battle, then, like many games, the Lady Rebels don’t need to elevate their offensive performance. Even more, if Marquette struggles from the field, they don’t have ways to make up for it like Ole Miss can, as you’ll see in their offensive rebounding and free throw factors below.

Marquette TOV vs. Ole Miss TOV forced

Marquette: 140th

Ole Miss: 107th

A slight edge to Ole Miss here, but as I mentioned above, any edge in a close game will be somewhat important.

Marquette ORB vs. Ole Miss ORB allowed

Marquette: 212th

Ole Miss: 121st

The Golden Eagles are a below average offensive rebounding team, and Ole Miss is an above average defensive rebounding team. If the Ole Miss defense puts the squeeze on Marquette’s shooting and holds serve in this category, the Golden Eagles would have a lot of one-and-done possessions, which would be a big win for the Lady Rebs.

Marquette FTr vs. Ole Miss FTr allowed

Marquette: 316th

Ole Miss: 229th

Marquette doesn’t generate many points at the free throw line, but Ole Miss has a bad habit of putting teams on the line more than they should. Maquette’s style of play doesn’t create free throw opportunities, so it would be super smart of Ole Miss to make sure they don’t give them opportunities they’re not usually creating.

TL; DR

Marquette’s shooting versus Ole Miss’ defending is the most important matchup, with two top-level groups facing off. Can Ole Miss’ great defense derail a great offense?

Can Ole Miss continue being an elite offensive rebounding team or will Marquette’s elite defensive rebounding prevent the Lady Rebs from getting extra possessions and make life on offense more difficult for them?

Can Ole Miss dominate the defensive boards against a weak offensive rebounding team and ensure Marquette gets no extra possessions?

It’s a pretty comfortable matchup for Ole Miss in that there are no glaring mismatches in Marquette’s favor. If Ole Miss plays like the team they are, they should be in South Bend for the weekend.