Back in the top 25: Ole Miss takes series over South Carolina, now ranked No. 17

It’s been said again and again not to let the Rebels get hot, and no one seems to listen.

Ole Miss (15-6, 2-1 SEC) went on a nine game win streak including a series win over then No. 20 South Carolina before losing Sunday and now has cracked the Baseball America top 25. The Rebels are currently sitting at No. 17 in the country just behind in-state rival Mississippi State.

This upcoming week will be huge for the Rebels to remain in the top 25 however with a midweek game against No. 25 Southern Miss and a three game series in Knoxville vs. No. 11 Tennessee. A 2-2 week would likely not submarine the ranking completely due to the level of competition.

The SEC is of course all over the top 25 again this season, and here’s a breakdown of where each conference member sits currently.

No. 1 Arkansas

No. 2 Vanderbilt

No. 5 LSU

No. 8 Florida

No. 9 Alabama

No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 11 Tennessee

No. 16 Miss. St.

No. 17 Ole Miss

No. 21 South Carolina

No big deal just 10 of the 14 members ranked in the top 25, and with so much baseball left to be played, there’s a lot of quality wins to be had. It took damn near a month or more last season for the Rebels to get two conference wins, so the trends for Ole Miss could not be looking better.

Take care of business with Southern Miss and avoid a sweep on Rocky Top. It’s still a little early to say the program is back and to expect what Rebel fans became accustomed to in the 2010’s.

Things will start getting a lot more interesting at Swayze Field, and the hype of the postseason will be on the lips of everyone again in Oxford if Ole Miss can get a series win this upcoming weekend. Until then, this squad has done what everyone was hoping for bouncing back from a lackluster start of the year.