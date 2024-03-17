SEVEN IS HEAVEN - Ole Miss women’s basketball receives bid for NCAA tournament

Ole Miss women’s basketball earned a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night and will face 10-seed Marquette in the first round.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has to be pleased moving up to a 7-seed compared to the dreaded 8/9 game. If the Lady Rebels (23-8) win, it would face the winner of Notre Dame and Kent State (prolly the Irish).

If there is bad news for this squad, it is that Ole Miss is in the same regional as undefeated No. 1 South Carolina. But that is a long way down the road potentially for the Lady Rebels, and tonight should be a huge celebration for the program.

Last season, Ole Miss upset 1-seed Stanford on its home court to make it to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament. It was one of the biggest wins in the last 25-30 years of women’s basketball in Oxford.

Coach Yo built a roster with impact transfers, and the team overcame some early adversity with a key injury to KK Deans and a couple unexpected losses. Ole Miss was very clearly a top team in the SEC which features two of the best teams in the country.

Madison Scott, Snudda Collins, Marquesha Davis and Kennedy Todd-Williams will all need their best to get past Marquette to move on to the next round potentially in South Bend. This core group has really gelled as the season went along, and now it has the chance to show it deserves to be considered among the best programs in the country.

We’ll have more on Marquette, the women’s bracket and where to get a cold beer in South Bend this week on the Cup. Cheers and Hotty Toddy!