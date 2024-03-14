How to watch: Ole Miss vs Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC Tournament

The Ole Miss Rebels won’t have to wait long to avenge their senior night loss to Texas A&M. The tenth seeded Rebels will face the 7th seeded Aggies at 6:00pm in Nashville tonight.

After a truly embarrassing performance in the regular season finale, the only hopes for Ole Miss to make the NCAA Tournament in Chris Beard’s first season, is a miracle run through the SEC Tournament.

One of the best wins on the season was a January 27th win in College Station, over these very Aggies. The formula for victory against this squad is controlling the glass. In the loss just five days ago, Ole Miss was out rebounded 50-21. The rebounding battle was much closer in the first meeting, 34-42, still in favor of the Aggies.

Texas A&M only had two players go for double digits and hit just 6 threes as a squad during their first meeting. The second meeting was quite different as they hit 13 threes with 4 players scoring 10 more more points, and 3 of them scoring 19+.

How can Ole Miss begin a miracle run? It starts with effort on the glass. The rebounding battle has to be close to 50-50. The Aggies thrive off second chance points. Jumpshots have to fall tonight. If Matt Murrell and Juju Murray can’t get going from deep, this could be a long night for the red and blue.

Kentucky awaits the winner of this contest tomorrow night. Catch this game and the next round on SEC Network at 6:00 pm.