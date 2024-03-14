Ole Miss Spring Football Primer: Running Backs

With Ole Miss spring football already underway, we’re taking a look at what is shaping up to be the best Rebel roster… ever?

Today though, we’re talking about one of the few position groups of concern: running backs.

Quinshon Judkins was quickly raked over the coals by Ole Miss fans and even media when he opted to transfer after the Rebels’ Peach Bowl win. And yeah, it definitely seems like he was being kind of a dickhead. BUT, it’s stupid to pretend Quinshon didn’t make the difference in several Ole Miss wins over the past two seasons. So with Judkins headed off to Columbus, Lane Kiffin and staff were tasked with reshaping the Ole Miss running backs room. After securing a clutch deal for Ulysses Bentley IV to return next season, the staff further bolstered the room by adding… nobody. Whoops! The Rebels enter 2024 with four scholarship running backs: a solid returning contributor, a former walkon, a sophomore who does not have a career carry, and a transfer portal addition that is not expected to see action while he recovers from major knee surgery.

First, let’s not gloss over Bentley. After a disappointing 2022 season marred by injuries and the emergence of the best 1-2 running back combo in college football, Bentley emerged in 2023 as a more explosive complement to Judkins. Indeed, Bentley’s 5.7 yards per carry easily outshone Judins’ 4.3. But those yards came on just 95 carries, compared to Judkins’ 271. Durability seemed to remain an issue for Bentley in 2023, so it seems somewhat dicey to expect him to suddenly become a guy who gets 15+ carries every game. Still, he’ll be the lead back in what should be a super-explosive offense, and his skills as a receiver out of the backfield should come in handy for Jaxson Dart. And, as he showed several times last season, Bentley has some absolute gas. The offense should be more fun with him as the feature back.

Next, 2023 signee Kedrick Reescano looks to step into a role as the Rebels’ primary backup to Bentley. The former four star from Texas did not register a carry as a freshman, but played a good bit on special teams. His high school highlights show a polished and well-rounded running with excellent balance and vision. But will he be ready to perform on the biggest stages in college football this fall? Reescano will be one of the top 2-3 players I’ll be keeping an eye out for this spring. If he’s able to serve as a productive SEC back this year, the team’s ceiling improves considerably.

Next, we have former walk-on and Jackson Prep standout Matt Jones. While playing in garbage time last year, Jones rushed 12 times for 79 yards and two scores, good for 6.6 ypc. Not half bad, even considering the competition. Jones has always looked the part of a scholarship back, if not a starter, and was eventually awarded a full ride. Listed at 5’7 and 180 pounds, Jones is quick but well-built for his height, and should get some meaningful carries this season. To me, he’s always seemed like a better version of former Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard. You wouldn’t really want him as your lead back in an SEC game, but if given the opportunity, he’d probably surprise you.

Finally, Ole Miss secured a portal transfer from LSU starter Logan Diggs, who rushed for 653 yards for the Tigers before blowing out his knee in the Reliaquest Bowl. There have been conflicting reports about Diggs’ prospects for 2024, with some saying he’s expected to be ready to go early in the season, some saying he’ll be shelved for the entirety of the year, and some saying he might give it a go at some point later in the season. In other words: don’t expect anything, and if he does contribute anything, it’s a bonus. Still, securing Diggs provides Ole Miss with a potential starter in 2025, and at least a chance at a valuable big back for 2024.

Running back seems to be the position that Lane Kiffin is most likely to turn to the portal to address after Spring ball. The team doesn’t need to add a superstar, but adding someone who can learn the playbook and provide some insurance is absolutely key.