Lane Kiffin Spring Break 2K24 check-in

For most of us, Spring Break either has no meaning because it is not a thing in the real world, or it’s time spent on a family vacation that will fry the last nerve of everyone involved.

However, there are people in the real world who have the good fortune of getting an actual Spring Break and are able to spend it in a way* that doesn’t drain the life out of them. One of these people is Lane Kiffin.

*I was texting a friend who was with his wife and kids at a certain theme park (NO FREE ADS) this week. He told me he was about to buy a $16 beer. I said, given the situation, I would probably be willing to pay double. He said, and I quote, “happily.”

If you’ve been following Kiffin’s Twitter posts, you’d know that he’s gone from Florida to California, and it’s only Thursday. There’s still time to work in another weekend stop, but I must say, given he’s a Mississippi resident, the lack of Florida panhandle/Lower Alabama is glaring.

Ignoring that for now, let’s recap the Spring Break 2K24 action.

Boca Life Instead of Salt Life

The first stop takes us to Kiffin’s old residence, Boca Raton, Florida.

I don’t know if the massive boat in the left image is Jerry Jones’ super yacht, but we also don’t know that it’s not. My point being, the Lane Kiffin to the Cowboys rumors start right here when Mike McCarthy goes 9-8 in the fall.

Teach a man to fish, and you can also teach him QB G/H Counter while waiting

Based on the tweets, Kiffin and company did some fishing over the weekend.

The Ole Miss flag lets potential Gulf of Mexico pirates know that maybe this would be an easy boat to raid or maybe it would bring hell into their lives. Sort of the ol’ “This property is guarded by a man with a shotgun three nights a week, and you guess which nights” situation. For the record, the dentist I went to growing up had this quote glued to a window by the door of his office.

The bait in the picture also reminds me of going deep sea fishing with friends. We were out all day and caught what we thought was a good haul of red snapper/grouper.

When we got back to the dock and assessed the situation, we were feeling pretty good about ourselves. Then one of the guides said, well, with the amount of bait fish you used, you should’ve caught double that.

THE BURN STILL STINGS.

Bahamian dollar bills, y’all

While it doesn’t look like the trip went east, the flex is appreciated.

Of note, $1 from The Central Bank of The Bahamas is equal to one United States dollar. In March this time last year, it was 99 cents to one United States dollar.

THANKS #BIDENCRIMEFAMILY.

Hello, Jackson, Mississippi, the Rez, and Spillway Road

As scenic as ever.

Back to SoCal

Obviously, he’s in town to give Jim Harbaugh some pointers on running an offense that doesn’t try to hide the quarterback in two playoff games.

Hermosa Beach, California

Beach towns south of Los Angeles fall squarely in the Would Recommend category.

To give you a better logistical understanding of the greater Los Angeles area and Kiffin’s location, I put together this map, with the Soho Yoga location pinned:

Again, it’s impossible to stress how great Laguna Beach was as a dumb reality TV show.

Anyway, with that, we’ve covered Lane Kiffin’s 2K24 Spring Break as of Thursday. My pledge to you, the American people, is that I will continue monitoring the situation and let you know if the Flora-Bama comes into play before the weekend ends.