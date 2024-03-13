Win streak at seven: Ole Miss now readies for SEC play

Andrew Fischer might just have the clutch gene this Ole Miss baseball team will need to make a splash this season.

Fischer ripped a triple in the top of the ninth to drive home a go ahead run to lead Ole Miss to a 5-3 win over Louisiana Monroe on Tuesday. The Rebels (13-5) are now on a seven game win streak after initially starting the season 2-4.

Connor Spencer picked up his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning and two strikeouts. Riley Maddox started the game off well with six innings pitched and only three earned runs before the bullpen notched three scoreless innings.

This game could have been blown open on a few occasions with Ole Miss stranding 11 men on base compared to ULM’s 3.

Now the season turns to SEC play with South Carolina visiting Swayze Field for a three game set. Friday’s game will have first pitch at 6:30 p.m. CT.