Ole Miss Spring Football Primer: Quarterbacks

Ole Miss football kicked off its 2024 season (sort of) last week, getting an early start on Spring camp before the entire student body descends on Destin this week (is that still a thing?).

Only two practices were held last week, so it’s too early for reports on which players are standing out; we’ll be eagerly waiting on those reports next week. For now though, it’s worth taking stock of exactly how the Rebel roster looks now that the dust has settled following the portal recruiting period. Today, we’ll take a look at the Ole Miss quarterback room, headlined by third-year starter Jaxson Dart.

Ole Miss is a consensus top-10 team headed into the 2024 season, largely due to the progression of Jaxson Dart, who has always been talented, but has made a night-and-day improvement from his first couple of starts in September 2022 to his performance as the Peach Bowl champion in December 2023.

Heading into 2024, Dart is nearly unanimously listed among the best returning quarterbacks in the country, typically listed alongside Carson Beck (UGA), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), and Noah Fifita (Arizona). Dart has plenty of arm strength and accuracy, but his best traits are arguably his clutch rushing ability, his toughness, both physical and mental, and his underrated ability to take care of the football. Of the 20 D1 quarterbacks who passed for more yardage than Dart in 2023, only four matched or improved on Dart’s five interceptions: Bo Nix, Jaden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and North Texas’ Chandler Rogers.

Dart will enter 2024 wielding a double-edged sword: he will have the best supporting cast of wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen that he’s had in his career, but will be shouldered with more responsibility and expectations. Gone are the days of handing the ball off to Quinshon Judkins 30 times per game. Look for Dart’s passing attempts per game to increase a good bit this season; we think that the way things are setting up, his production will increase even more.

Behind Dart is former LSU signee Walker Howard, who turned some heads in last year’s Grove Bowl by arguably outshining both Dart and Oklahoma State loaner Spencer Sanders. Howard went a slick 11 for 13 for 185 yards and three touchdowns, showing touch, versatility, and advanced vision as a passer. He also rushed for 29 yards and another score. With the roster Ole Miss has assembled, there ought to be enough blowout games for us to see plenty of Walker Howard in 2024. The below video isn’t JUST Howard, but shows some of his top plays from the Grove Bowl.

In my opinion, assuming Walker Howard sticks around in Oxford for the 2025 season, he’ll be the unquestioned starter. BUT… there are some program observers who seem even more excited about redshirt freshman Austin Simmons. Currently providing actual, meaningful help for the Rebel baseball team’s pitching staff, Simmons is a lefty with one of the purest throwing motions you’ll see anywhere. We’ve already seen some leaked highlight throws from Simmons in Rebel football practices, but it’ll be interesting to see how he compares to Howard in scrimmage situations this Spring camp.

Finally, high school signee AJ Maddox will be around for Spring ball as well, just getting his college legs under him after a decorated career at Oak Grove HS. Maddox was a longtime Texas A&M commit, but reevaluated after Jimbo Fisher got the boot and Lane Kiffin and co. amped up their efforts late in the game. The Oak Grove star appears to have a really nice arm and is a pretty good scrambler, but it seems like his best attributes are his intangibles; he looks supremely calm and in control in the pocket and has an advanced ability to throw receivers open.

Next time, we’ll take a look at what looks like a somewhat thin Rebel running back room.