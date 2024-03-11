Rebel baseball sweeps Morehead St. as SEC play approaches

Ole Miss baseball wrapped a series sweep of Morehead St. when Josh Mallitz slammed the door in the ninth inning of a 6-5 victory extending the Rebels winning streak to six games.

The Rebels (12-5) now seem to be coming together and finishing off opponents compared to early season struggles when the team bobbed around .500 for the first couple weeks. Friday and Saturday were blowout wins for Ole Miss by a combined 23-4, but the Eagles caught fire a bit on Sunday with five unanswered runs late in the game.

Mallitz had a shutout ninth after a suboptimal eighth inning, and while I assumed Connor Spencer would come in for a save opportunity, Mike Bianco stuck Mallitz to close things out. It worked, Rebs get the sweep, cheers.

One of the nice developments of the weekend was the emergence of Liam Doyle as a Saturday starter. His 3.1 IP only allowed one earned run, and he looked fairly sharp in his first start for Ole Miss.

Offensively, Ethan Lege, Will Furniss, and Andrew Fischer all slapped dingers in the series with Lege knocking two roundtrippers in the series. Needless to say, there was just a non-stop barrage of hits and walks for this line-up as they improved their team batting average by nearly 30 points.

Next up for the Rebels is Louisiana-Monroe and then SEC play starts with South Carolina visiting Oxford. The overall record is still not where most fans would want it to be, and there’s some good reason.

Look at last season’s absolute dismal outcome. The Rebels went 18-5 in the non-conference only to post a 6-24 SEC record. This year’s squad already has five non-conference losses, matching last season, so the conference record has to now drastically improve for 2024 to not be a repeat of 2023.

South Carolina is ranked in the top 25 and a good test to start conference play. A series win would give this squad a huge boost of confidence, but honestly just one win at home should be the lowest expectation.

But first, there’s a Tuesday game against ULM at 4 p.m. in Monroe, La. We’ll have a preview up tomorrow as lineups are finalized.