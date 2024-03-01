Bracketology update: Ole Miss women solidly in, but men’s team must win

The Friday morning update to ESPN’s Bracketology did not have any major changes for Ole Miss men’s or women’s basketball despite one team winning and one team losing since the last update on Tuesday.

Top 25 Alabama dispatched of the Rebels (19-9, 6-9 SEC) on Wednesday topping 100 points in the Pavilion and very nearly clinching a top four seed in the SEC Tournament with its 12th conference win. The Rebels are in the “Next Four Out” category currently in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projection.

If there is a silver lining on this bubble, it is the next three games are winnable for the Ole Miss men’s team. Road trips to SEC win-less Missouri, then Georgia and capping off the season with senior night against Texas A&M at least gives the Rebels a chance to get on a hot streak into the SEC tourney.

In case you’ve already turned the page to baseball, the Rebels have already beaten Missouri and Texas A&M earlier in the season. It could very well end up being big revenge factor games as well and truly be a spiral for this squad - March madness, right?

The reality is the Rebels need to probably win all three games to get back into serious consideration and potentially win a couple games in the conference tournament. Right now, the team looks a little gassed going into the most crucial portion of the season.

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is on a completely different plane however as it is currently projected as an 8-seed, down slightly from a 7-seed just a week ago. I guess continuing to win against conference opponents isn’t impressive? Idk.

The Lady Rebs trounced Kentucky by 30 points in Rupp Arena on Thursday night to stretch a five game winning streak into March. A home finale against Arkansas and a huge senior night for the program will tip off at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 3. It will give the team a chance for a 22nd win of the season and 12th SEC victory seemingly securing a top three spot for the SEC Tournament.

Last season, Coach Yo and Co. were an 8-seed that ended up shocking the women’s college basketball world by taking down 1-seed Stanford in the second round on its home court. It would be honestly a little bit of a snub in my opinion for the committee to not bump up Ole Miss to a 7-seed or 6-seed with its lack of bad losses and recent success.