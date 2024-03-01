Iowa vs. Ole Miss baseball 2024: Projected starters, first pitch times, how to watch

You may not know this, but Iowa was an early season top 25 baseball team before a startling downfall from non-conference losses.

While Ole Miss didn’t have the top 25 clout, the expectations of a return to relevancy in college baseball certainly were there for the Rebels (6-4) and also faced a few hiccups early on already. The Hawkeyes (4-4) losses have mounted while at the Jacksonville College Baseball Classic where the team escaped the harsh winter only to see Auburn, Virginia and Wichita St. combine for a three game losing streak for Iowa.

Iowa has rebounded since with a win over Northern Illinois at home before the long road trip to Oxford for this series. Here is what the starting pitching match-ups look like for this weekend.

Projected Starters

Friday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: LHP Gunnar Dennis - 2-0, 3.12 ERA

Iowa: RHP Brody Brecht - 0-0, 1.74 ERA

Saturday, March 2, 1:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: RHP JT Quinn - 0-1, 8.10 ERA

Iowa: RHP Marcus Morgan - 1-0, 4.15 ERA

Sunday, March 3, 12 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: RHP Grayson Saunier - 1-1, 5.87 ERA

Iowa: LHP Cade Obermueller - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

All of the games are available on SEC Network+, I think it’s like $10 a month now to get this add-on with the ESPN only streaming service. Highly worth it this time of year if you’re a Rebel baseball fan.

Definitely like the Gunnar Dennis selection on Friday as he has been the most reliable starting arm to date. The Meridian Community College product needs to give the Rebels 4-5 innings of solid work to get this weekend off on the right pace. JT Quinn has more tenure on the roster, but his last two starts have not been enough to warrant the Friday position (6.2 IP, 6 ER).

Offensively, the Rebels have to get into this Hawkeye bullpen and past this seemingly solid starting rotation. Take some damn pitches, work the counts, and chase these guys by the third or fourth inning - that’s the recipe for success against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes bullpen let up five earned runs against Auburn in only three innings of work after Brody Brecht went 6 IP and only two earned runs. The next game against Virginia, Iowa starter Marcus Morgan got touched up by the third inning, but the wheels really came off from there with the bullpen giving up eight earned runs over the final six innings.

Now, I’m not saying Ole Miss is as good or better than Auburn or Virginia, but those games were also at a neutral site. Home field advantage has to mean a lot in this series if the Rebels are going to go out and take the series.

The weather is predicted to be ridiculously amazing on Saturday and Sunday. Grab a 30-rack and get to the outfield if you’re under 25 or have no cares in the world. Otherwise, Swayze Field needs to be packed and loud for what could be a huge early series when Selection Sunday comes in May.