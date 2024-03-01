Ole Miss football pickleball: Take no prisoners

Outside of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, which is the finest competition in soccer and has certainly captured the attention of everyone reading this, the most exciting tournament in the country right now is the pickleball festivities taking place on Ole Miss’ campus.

Lane Kiffin, his coaching staff, anyone who works in the Manning Center, and friends of the program are in the midst of a high-stakes pickleball tournament. To clarify, I have no idea what the stakes are, but one can assume they’re high when hashtags have been created for it. #StayOutTheKitchen

On Tuesday, the tournament got real when Kiffin posted images of the bracket, which featured a blood-on-blood matchup between Kiffin’s team and his daughter’s.

Game 47 match up tomorrow! L Kiffin vs L Kiffin. Not taking it easy on you child!! #StayOutTheKitchen ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ whole building!!! Megan ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r4WDEghARI — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 28, 2024

As you can see below, Kiffin and teammate Charlie Weis Jr. (yellow rectangle) rolled into the matchup without a game being taken from them. Kiffin’s daughter and her teammate (red rectangle) also didn’t lose a game to their opponents.

That set up Game 47 on Wednesday, and a promise from Kiffin to take no prisoners, AS IT SHOULD BE.

Thanks to tight ends coach Kevin Bolden, we have at least one image of the action from Game 47.

In the foreground, Kiffin looks like he’s preparing to attack a serve. While I know nothing about pickleball other than it’s fun to play and terrible to watch on TV, that’s not going to stop me from breaking down his technique.

Let’s go to the telestrator.

I don’t know if that stance is a thing, but, you know, angles and stuff*. He’s got a slight crouch going on, ready to jump on the serve (in green).

*This is every golf announcer’s telestrator look as well.

Did the technique pay off? Well, Kiffin and Weis Jr. into Round 4 says that it did.

Of note, Kiffin and Weis Jr. had to rally after losing the first game 11-9, which they did, winning the next two by a combined score of 22-6.

I see @KnoxKiffinQB got his trash talk taking for his mom. @layla_kiffin Certainly wasn’t from his dad . fyi she won the first but lost the next two 9-11, 11-4, 11-2 . On to the semifinals. @OleMiss #SpotTheBall #GetOutTheKitchen https://t.co/nlDD6R1ktP — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 28, 2024

I consulted my friends who have kids, and they confirmed this was an A++ dad sports move. Initially, let your kid have fun, be filled with delight, and brim with hope over the possibility of finally beating dad before you BURY THEM. The old man still runs this show!

While Kiffin and Weis Jr. move into Round 4 and know they’re only supposed to think about the next game, a potential semifinal matchup with Pete Golding’s team is one round away.

We shall see whether that matchup came to pass, but that would be a pickleball game worth watching. A thrown paddle or two. People getting huffy. Taunts. “I’m not mad! Please don’t put it in the newspaper that I got mad!”

What I’m saying is, I hope they rigged the tournament to make it happen.