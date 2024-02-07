How to watch Ole Miss women host Texas A&M: Tipoff time, TV schedule and streaming options

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team took a tough loss Sunday on the road against #1 ranked South Carolina... a fate just about any team would face.

Coach Yo and company now sit at 16-6 overall and 6-3 in SEC play as they are set to host Texas A&M (15-6, 3-5) on Thursday night. The ladies are in a good spot at 48 in the NET with wins over Tennessee (49th in NET), Alabama (28th) and Arizona (50th). Thursday night is a big resume opportunity as the Aggies currently sit at 35 in the NET rankings.

Ole Miss has done an honorable job adjusting to the loss of KK Deans just six games into the season. Marquesha Davis is the only player to start all 22 games and leads the team in scoring as their most dynamic guard.

The Rebels have essentially settled into a seven player rotation that relies on the same tenacity displayed by their head coach. Defense travels and that is the Rebels calling card as they have absolutely zero offensive spacing. Ole Miss has to rebound and turn teams over, scoring in transition in order to have success.

Thursday night will be a battle as the Aggies have four starters averaging double digit scoring and two over 8 rebounds per game. If Ole Miss can limit Endyia Rogers and crash the glass, they can pick up a big resume win.

How to Watch

Who: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

When: Thursday, February 8, 6:30 PM

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

How: SEC Network+ or streaming on WatchESPN