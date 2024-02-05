Ole Miss gains its first 2025 commit in 4-star Louisiana linebacker Corey Amos.

What more can we say that we haven’t already said about Pete Golding’s impact on the Ole Miss football program? The Rebel defensive coordinator has made quick work of overhauling the roster, getting Ole Miss in the game with prospects that normally wouldn’t take a second look at Oxford. Over the weekend, the Rebs gained the first commitment for the 2025 class, with Opelousas, Louisiana linebacker Corey Amos making the call.

Listed at 6’3, 205, Amos is a four-star prospect according to On3, Rivals, and ESPN, and a three star on 247. He’s currently a consensus top-10 player from the Pelican State, with reported offers from Michigan, Penn State, Mizzou, Miami, and Mississippi State.

Here are some junior season highlights from Amos:

I like a lot of things about these highlights: Amos appears to be plenty quick, his frame looks like it could easily support a good bit more weight, and he appears to play very assignment-sound for a high school linebacker, doing a good job of containing and waiting for the right time to break on the ball carrier.

With Ole Miss coming off of a historic season, I expect to see Ole Miss pique the interest of a lot of 2025 guys over the next few months. The staff seems to do a great job generating hype and attracting big-time talent for their offseason camps, which paid off really nicely in the 2024 class. We’ll keep you updated when the next big group of prospects roll into town.