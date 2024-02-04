How to watch: Ole Miss women’s basketball face No. 1 South Carolina

South Carolina women’s basketball is the definition of a juggarnaut under head coach Dawn Staley, and on Sunday, Ole Miss will have its chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

But at Colonial Life Arena, it has been damn near impossible for any team to register an upset against the Gamecocks. South Carolina has lost nine games TOTAL since the start of the 2019-2020 season, and the team sits undefeated atop the SEC this season.

Based on the 12 minutes of research I just did, the last time South Carolina lost at home was on Dec. 3, 2020 against NC State. The last SEC foe to successfully beat Staley’s squad? The 2018-2019 Mississippi State Bulldogs who went all the way to the Elite Eight.

Ole Miss (16-5, 6-2 SEC) has built itself into one of the top tier teams in the SEC, but a win against South Carolina is a platinum and diamond encrusted victory that has eluded head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin in conference play.

For the Rebels to acheive the impossible, it’s going to take its best effort while USC needs to have an off-day. That’s not a snub against Ole Miss, it’s just the reality of how good the Gamecocks are right now.

A soldout crowd and an ESPN2 broadcast will make for a ton of exposure for Coach Yo and her squad when the game tips off at 1 p.m. CT. Here’s hoping its positive when its all said and done.