Auburn explodes in second half in comeback over Ole Miss

Auburn outclassed Ole Miss in the second half snapping a three game winning streak for the Rebels in a 91-77 headscratcher in Oxford.

At halftime, the vibes were phenomenal and the boys and girls were buzzing in the SJB Pavilion as Ole Miss led by nine over Auburn.

The Ole Miss football team was honored for being the Peach Bowl champs, Marshall Henderson made an “Are You Ready” appearance, and the soldout crowd undoubtedly was feeling an upset in the works over the No. 11 Tigers.

But an insane run in the first nine minutes of the second half giving Auburn a 62-60 lead was a rude wake-up call. Ole Miss had not lost at home all season, but the offensive fireworks just seemed to catch the Rebels on its collective heels and recovery was impossible.

Looking forward, Ole Miss still has plenty of opportunities for good wins left on its schedule, and the Rebels still don’t have a really bad loss on its record. Making the NCAA Tournament after a disastrous 2022-23 season would still be a great accomplishment, and Ole Miss can still do it with 5-6 more wins in my opinion.

With its next two games on the road against South Carolina and top 25 Kentucky, the Rebels final seven games will be crucial for a postseason spot. A win against Auburn would have been a massive resume booster, so it can’t be painted as anything but disappointing for Ole Miss fans.

Chris Beard has rebuilt the program in six months, and the expectations are of course going to change quickly. Students have bought in to making the Pavilion a tough place to win, and the remaining four home games seem enormous for the Rebels now.