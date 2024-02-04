Ole Miss baseball is rebuilt after a disappointing 2023 season

It’s February, which means college baseball is officially around the corner, and the boys are about to be buzzing.

After a disappointing title defense last season, the Rebs will look to get back to Omaha in 2024. The journey to the College World Series begins on February 16th when Ole Miss heads to Hawaii to play a four game set. Can’t say I blame them for starting the season in warm weather.

The first home game will follow that series on Wednesday February 21 as the Rebels host Arkansas State. High Point comes to town that Friday the 23rd for the first weekend series of the season.

Here are some of the series to be sure you check out at Swayze this season:

March 1-3 vs Iowa. The Hawkeyes went 44-16 last season and were eliminated in the Regionals.

The Memphis Tigers come to town on March 5th.

The Rebs open SEC play on March 15th as they host South Carolina. They follow that series with their annual trip to Pearl, MS to take on Southern Miss, Tuesday March 19.

Kentucky (3/29-31), Mississippi State, (4/12-4/14), Alabama (4/25-4/27) and Texas A&M (5/10-5/12) are all of the home SEC weekends this season.

New Faces in 2024

There are number of new faces that will make an impact on the diamond this year for Ole Miss.

Treyson Hughes is an outfielder by way of Mercer, that can glove it and swing it. Will certainly be a starter and impact player in 2024.

Replacing Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop is nearly an impossible ask of anyone. Arizona State transfer Luke Hill will likely be tasked with the job after being named the ASU defensive player of the year and PAC 12 honorable mention as a freshman. He hit for average, but does not project to have the pop that Gonzo displayed.

Andrew Fischer is another sophomore infield transfer by way of Duke. He broke the freshman home run record for the Blue Devils last year with 11 while manning the hot corner.

Kyler Carmack (Arkansas State) was the big pick up for the pitching staff as they continue to attempt filling the void left by Hunter Elliot.

Ole Miss is basically CatcherU but this roster lacks experience at the position. Two freshman and sophomore transfer Eli Berch are the only catchers on the roster. Look for Berch to get the first crack behind the dish.

Most of the names from the Championship team are gone and this group will look to write their own story as pen hits paper in just a couple weeks.