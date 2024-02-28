 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jaxson Dart is officially a jet-flying, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun

The Ole Miss quarterback’s latest NIL deal lands him in rare air.

By Gray Hardison
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ole Miss vs Penn State Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jaxson Dart, last seen making sure Penn State did not have a real good time in Atlanta, entered his name in the NIL record books as he became the first college athlete to get that paper in the form of free private jet travel.

Nicholas Air and Dart agreed to a deal that allows the Ole Miss quarterback use of their fleet for “travel, training, and philanthropy.”

With the deal, Dart can now avoid all of us unwashed poors in coach/economy class, as well as sitting with us at the gate while we wait out an inevitable delay. More importantly, he achieved at least three things from the famous Ric Flair quote:

The stylin’, profilin’, limousine-riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun!

Given his affinity for designer wear (as seen above), we can also cross off stylin’ and profilin’. I am sure the internet dot com will report the other two when it has proof.

Now that Dart is at least a stylin’, profilin’, jet-flying, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun, the odds we get a picture of him and Lane Kiffin hanging out in the lounge of a fixed-base operator have drastically increased.

Kiffin, a known airport aficionado, regularly tweets his travels, so my money is on a picture of a couple of bros waiting for the G5s to be topped off and get some fresh lobster and filets on board. And if there’s a bottle of red from after 1974, it’s your ass, fixed-base operator manager!

But seriously, this is a nice bonus Dart earned through his performance on the field and as a leader of the team. It’s also great news for all the charities in Cabo San Lucas.

Kidding, people! I’m merely projecting what 21-year old Gray would do if given this power. Also probably present-day Gray.

